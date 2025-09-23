How many elite men's road race winners at the Road World Championships can you name?

From 1927 to 2024, test your knowledge on the men who have earned the rainbow bands

The peloton in the elite men&#039;s road race at the World Championships 2024
(Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
The biggest event at every UCI Road World Championships is always the elite road race – sorry to time trial fans – with the week being closed out with the women's and men's versions.

There have been 91 separate elite men's road race world champions since 1927, with the race happening every year, apart from 1939 to 1945, when they were paused, understandably, due to the Second World War.

So, ahead of the men's race this Sunday, why not test your knowledge of the 91 winners – although, be warned, there are some repeats. To help, we've given you the year and location of each Worlds, so you have something to guide you, although we imagine that the further back in time you go, the less useful this will be.

