How many elite men's road race winners at the Road World Championships can you name?

The biggest event at every UCI Road World Championships is always the elite road race – sorry to time trial fans – with the week being closed out with the women's and men's versions.

There have been 91 separate elite men's road race world champions since 1927, with the race happening every year, apart from 1939 to 1945, when they were paused, understandably, due to the Second World War.

So, ahead of the men's race this Sunday, why not test your knowledge of the 91 winners – although, be warned, there are some repeats. To help, we've given you the year and location of each Worlds, so you have something to guide you, although we imagine that the further back in time you go, the less useful this will be.

There are some people on this list that our cycling-mad team have barely heard of, so good luck to you. Here's an obvious tip: just name some famous cyclists from history, although not all of the all-time greats succeeded at the Worlds. Do note that this is road race world champions only, so time trial victors don't count for this.

Last names are good enough for this quiz, and while we applaud knowing exactly where accents and other diacritics go, we have allowed you to skip those should you wish. The clock is ticking down from 10 minutes. Good luck.

