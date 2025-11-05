Wrestling with bike tyres in the dead of winter is a cross we'll all bear at some point – I declare a thumb war

Some tyres go on easy; some really don't – winter's freezing and muddy verges are where character (and sore thumbs) are made

I decided, very recently, to buy myself some new wheels. It had been at least a week since my last cycling-related purchase and, after all, you can't take it with you.

The wheels I'd been using were not up to gravel-bike scratch with their 21mm internal rim width and so, to complete my life – at least for another week – what I clearly needed was something a bit wider.

I've always found Panaracer's GravelKings to be docile and well-behaved in this scenario. They always slip onto the rim with almost suspicious ease – and I've fitted them to different wheels of different widths. This time however, they'd grown fangs.

Despite employing every trick in the book, by the time I'd finally managed to drag the final bit of bead kicking and screaming over the edge of the rim, I was a broken man. My back hurt, my abdominals were screaming (the most conclusive proof I've had in years that they actually exist) and my hands… well, let's just say I wasn't going to be giving anyone the thumbs-up for a while.

You do have to go very easy though. And you also need strong tyre levers – otherwise they'll simply snap and everyone will laugh. Strong, but not metal. If you own metal tyre levers please take them to your local recycling centre now and ensure you see them melted down with your own eyes.

4) If you're an inner tube aficionado, do make sure you carry two spares. That way, if you do end up slashing the first one via reckless use of a tyre lever, you can do what you should have done all along – give the whole thing to the person present with the strongest thumbs and eat a cereal bar while they deal with it.

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

