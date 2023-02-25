Lotte Kopecky takes historic Omloop Het Nieuwsblad win with solo attack
The SD Worx rider became the first Belgian woman to win the cobbled classic
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) opened her season with a momentous victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday.
The 27-year-old attacked solo with 12km to go to become the first Belgian woman to win the cobbled classic, which was first introduced to the calendar in 2006.
Speaking after the race, Kopecky said: “I’ve never done a solo myself, so it was really hard for me to know how it feels and to pace this kind of race, but I think I did well.”
The Belgian’s winning move started on the Muur van Geraardsbergen, where she exploded out of the peloton to catch the race leader Arlenis Sierra (Movistar). Kopecky then shook off the Cuban on the Bosberg, the final climb of the day, before riding solo to the line in Ninove.
“It was not really the intention to go on the Muur,” Kopecky explained, “but I started with my pace on the Muur and nobody could follow, so I could not hesitate anymore and just tried to go.
“It was pretty hard, but I had a really good feeling during the race. In the climbs, I really felt strong.”
The Belgian’s team-mate Lorena Wiebes won the sprint for second, securing an impressive one-two for SD Worx. Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) finished in third.
Next on Kopecky's calendar is Strade Bianche, where she will defend her title on the gravel tracks of Tuscany, Italy.
How it happened
On their first WorldTour outing in Europe, the riders left one Flemish city for another, racing between Ghent and Ninove on a 132.2km course. It would be no easy passage through the fields, however, with eight challenging climbs, the majority cobbled, to conquer en route.
The peloton enjoyed a relaxed start to the afternoon, with the bunch remaining together for the first two thirds of the race.
With 40km remaining, a star-studded group containing many of the pre-race favourites broke off the front, but was soon caught amid the relentless series of ascents.
Not content to sit back and wait, Movistar’s Sierra tried her luck inside the final 30km, breaking away solo off the front and growing out a one-minute advantage. The Cuban rode alone onto the lower slopes of the Muur van Geraardsbergen, but her gap quickly began to tumble. Behind her, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) sprung out of the peloton to launch the chase, followed by the former British national champion Pfeiffer Georgi (Team DSM).
Cresting the Muur, Kopecky tagged Sierra as the duo caught their breath in the shadows of the climb’s chapel. The Belgian then readied herself, before dealing her killer, race-winning attack at the foot of the Bosberg with 12km remaining.
Solo at the front of the race, the SD Worx rider took a 40-second advantage onto the flat, which was then halved as she battled into a headwind. Movistar and UAE Team ADQ tried their best to close the gap, but neither team could catch Kopecky, who crossed the line to take her first win of the season.
After the race, it was revealed that last year's winner, Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), had suffered a flat tyre on the approach to the Muur, ruling her out of the finale.
Results
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad: Ghent to Ninove (132.2km)
1. Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx, in 3-32-54
2. Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx
3. Marta Bastianelli (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
4. Emma Norsgaard (Den) Movistar
5. Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM
6. Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X
7. Quinty Ton (Ned) Liv Racing TeqFind
8. Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Fenix-Deceuninck
9. Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-Sram
10. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo, all at 11s
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is one of Cycling Weekly's news and features writers. In 2020, he started The TT Podcast, covering both the men's and women's pelotons and featuring a number of British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Dylan van Baarle powers to stunning solo victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
The Dutchman said "instinct" led him to his first win as a Jumbo-Visma rider
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Tim Merlier doubles up in UAE Tour’s final sprint showdown on stage six
Soudal Quick-Step have now won three stages, with Remco Evenepoel leading the GC into the final day
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Dylan van Baarle powers to stunning solo victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
The Dutchman said "instinct" led him to his first win as a Jumbo-Visma rider
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
‘As long as we win as a team’ - Lorena Wiebes and Lotte Kopecky ready to make sacrifices for each other at SD Worx
The duo will race together for the first time this year, and are convinced they can make it work
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
From the World Championships to Paris-Roubaix: Cycling Weekly's wins of 2022
It is hard to look past Annemiek van Vleuten, but we tried, so here is the best win of the year, plus nine more
By Adam Becket • Published
-
From Grand Tour victories to gold medals: The nine best signings of 2022
We look back at the signings that made the biggest impacts during this year's season
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Tour de France Femmes 2022: The sprint queen does it again, Lorena Wiebes wins stage five
Dutch rider outsprints Marianne Vos and Elisa Balsamo to grab second stage win of the race.
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
'I hope this will get a lot of young riders on their bikes' — Lotte Kopecky on her huge Tour of Flanders win
Belgian champion hopes to drive girls to cycling with victory
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Lotte Kopecky takes a classy victory at Strade Bianche
The Belgian champion out sprints and outwits Annemiek van Vleuten to take her biggest win to date
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Van Vleuten continues stellar 2022 with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad victory
Vollering outwitted into second place as her compatriot takes a second win in the Classics season opener
By Owen Rogers • Published