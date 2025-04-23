'It took everything' - Puck Pieterse outclimbs Demi Vollering to win La Flèche Wallonne

Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) earned her first big Classics victory on Wednesday, rounding Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) in a slow-motion sprint to win La Flèche Wallonne.

The Fenix-Deceuninck rider rose out of the saddle with 150m to go on the punishing Mur de Huy climb, attacking beyond the race’s 2023 winner, and holding her off by just two seconds.

The win marked only the second of Pieterse’s young road career, following on from a stage victory at last year's Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. A former world champion in cyclo-cross and mountain bike, the 22-year-old transitioned to the road in 2024, and is yet to finish outside the top-10 in races this season.

"It took everything, but I'm really happy to get a victory here," Pieterse told the TV cameras afterwards.

"We were always in control with the team, especially when we came to the local lap.

"On the bike, I thought, 'Now I really, really have to finish it off, to give them something back'. I'm just super happy to get it. I think I did everything good this race. I attacked where everybody says you have to attack. I listened to my sports director for a change," she added with a wink.

How it happened

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the rain pouring down on the start line in Huy, Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) – winner of seven editions in a row from 2015 to 2021 – withdrew before the start gun sounded, cautious not to worsen an illness she had been carrying for a few days.

A few hopeful attacks livened up the opening 100km, but each was carefully policed. The race entered its final 40km with one lone rider – Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) – known for her bike handling skills, and solo winner of a stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift last year. The Frenchwoman's advantage grew out to 40 seconds over the first of two ascents of the Mur de Huy.

Kerbaol’s foray, however, would only last until 7km to go. The EF Education-Oatly rider was swallowed up in the rush of the peloton on the race’s penultimate climb – the Côte de Cherave – where Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) moved to the front.

By the time the peloton reached the finale on the Mur de Huy, its size was a quarter of what it had been at the start of the day.

Juliette Labous (FDJ-SUEZ) led into the foot of the climb, sheltering Vollering on her wheel. As the tarmac then rose to 19%, the French champion peeled off, leaving her team leader to pace by herself.

Swarmed closely by her rivals, namely Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Pieterse, Vollering remained focused on the road lifting up in front of her. She pedalled faster, putting a bike length into most, but couldn't shake off Pieterse.

The Fenix-Deceuninck rider stood up on her pedals with 150m to go and lashed against the fierce gradient. As she crested the top of the Mur, she gritted her teeth, and continued to push away from Vollering, who crossed the line two seconds later.

Longo Borghini won the bike throw for third, while last year's winner, Niewiadoma, narrowly missed out on the podium.

La Flèche Wallonne Féminine 2025 (140.7km)

1. Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Deceuninck, in 3:53:25

2. Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ-SUEZ, +2s

3. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team ADQ, +6s

4. Kasia Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto, at same time

5. Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar, +11s

6. Kim Le Court (Mus) AG Insurance-Soudal, +14s

7. Juliette Labous (Fra) FDJ-SUEZ

8. Nienke Vinke (Ned) Picnic PostNL, both at same time

9. Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek, +20s

10. Mijntje Geurts (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike, at same time