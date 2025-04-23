'It took everything' - Puck Pieterse outclimbs Demi Vollering to win La Flèche Wallonne

Dutch 22-year-old shows Classics pedigree with first one-day victory

Puck Pieterse wins Flèche Wallonne 2025
Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) earned her first big Classics victory on Wednesday, rounding Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) in a slow-motion sprint to win La Flèche Wallonne.

The Fenix-Deceuninck rider rose out of the saddle with 150m to go on the punishing Mur de Huy climb, attacking beyond the race’s 2023 winner, and holding her off by just two seconds.

