Team Sky’s Philip Deignan calls time on 14-year career

The Irishman announced on social media he's leaving the professional peloton

Team Sky rider Philip Deignan has announced his retirement after a 14-year professional career.

The Irishman announced on social media on Tuesday morning that he is leaving the professional peloton before the 2019 season.

Deignan, husband of former world champion Lizzie, has ridden for Team Sky since 2014 but will retire from the team at 35 years old.

In a Twitter post, Deignan said: “With a combination of sadness but also a huge sense of pride and optimism I would like to announce my retirement from professional cycling.

“As a 15-year-old riding on the roads around Donegal I never dreamt that I would go on to make the sport I love my job for 14 years.”

Deignan turned pro in 2014 with AG2R, before joining the Cervelo Test Team in 2008.

He then rode for RadioShack for one year in 2011, followed by two years at UnitedHealthcare.

In 2014 he joined Team Sky, where he rode as a domestique.

During his career, Deignan rode 10 Grand Tours and picked up two professional wins, including a stage of the Vuelta a España.

Last week, Team Sky Spaniard David López also announced his retirement from the sport at 37.

Deignan added: “I appreciate all of the opportunities that have come my way and to so many people who helped during who have helped me during my career, thank you.

“There have been lots of ups and down but to be able to finish my career healthy and at the top of my sport with the best team in the world makes me grateful and proud.

“On to the next challenge.”