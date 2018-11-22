‘Helping Froome and Valverde win Grand Tours has been a privilege’

Team Sky's David Lopez has chosen to retire from professional cycling ahead of 2019

Spaniard David López retires with the ‘privilege; of having helped Alejandro Valverde and Chris Froome win Grand Tours.

The 37-year-old ended to his professional career on Thursday, saying he has been “very satisfied” with the run that he had since 2005. Since 2013, he has raced with Team Sky and helped Froome win the 2013 Tour de France and the 2017 Vuelta a España.

“Yes [those memories], and before I was also in the team that helped Valverde win in the 2009 Vuelta a España,” López said.

“They are things that are not forgotten because you work so that a team-mate can win and you feel part of it. Being able to be next to Froome or Valverde has been a privilege.”

López raced with Euskaltel-Euskadi, Caisse d’Epargne, Movistar, and Sky. In 2010, he won the Alcoi stage in the Vuelta a España.

“The truth is that I am very satisfied with my career. I have no regrets and I don’t look back wanting to have done this or that better. I have very good memories,” López explained.

“Above all, I have found my job. My role has been to work for other leaders and, look, I’ve been lucky to also have opportunities and enjoy some victories, few, but quality ones, especially the one from the Vuelta a España.”

López’s career ended on top last month with the Tour of Guangxi in China. He helped team-mate Gianni Moscon win the overall classification.

“Cycling has changed, a lot. Now there is more tension in each race, in each stage, in each day of competition. Teams have more pressure for results. And it’s a sport that maybe has lost a bit of its essence because it has become more of a business, a business that I was a part of,” López added.

“Team Sky invests a lot in riders, they don’t lack anything; they take care of every detail so that later it is reflected on the road. Maybe it might have seemed like a different project, but today, I think that many have followed this line and there is not much difference.”

López plans to continue to work in cycling, even if not with professional teams. “I’m in a new situation and we will see what doors open.”