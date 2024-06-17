Former British champion Alice Wood to retire at end of 2024

28-year-old calls time on nine-year career as a pro

Alice Wood at Human Powered Health
(Image credit: Human Powered Health Cycling / Oskar Scarsbrook)
Tom Davidson
By
published

Former British road and time trial champion Alice Wood has announced that she will retire at the end of the 2024 season. 

The 28-year-old, née Barnes, will finish the year with her current team, US WorldTour outfit Human Powered Health, before calling time on a nine-year career as a professional. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸