Team Ineos and Pinarello unveil new Grenadiers Dogma F12 for Tour de France

Team Ineos and Pinarello have unveiled their new Grenadiers Dogma F12 ahead of the Tour de France 2020.

British WorldTour squad Ineos will be racing under a different name from this weekend, as their headline sponsor promotes its new Grenadier model 4×4.

To coincide with the name change the British WorldTour team, who will be known as Ineos Grenadiers from Saturday (August 29), have a new colour-way for their machines.

The team will be switching from their current black and red design to a new navy blue and red livery.

As they looked to repeat Egan Bernal’s 2019 Tour de France victory, Ineos Grenadiers will be racing on the rim brake version of the Dogma F12 and the F12 X-Light models.

Fans can pick up their own Dogma in the new colours, both in rim and disc brake version, from November.

Ineos, a multinational chemical company, moved into the automotive industry this year by releasing the Grenadier, which is inspired by the Land Rover Defender.

To promote the release of the Welsh-built vehicle, Team Ineos will change their name to the Ineos Grenadiers from the Tour de France and change their kit from red to blue.

Teams have been known to change their name and kit during Grand Tours to help keep the sponsors happy – in 2018 Lotto-Soudal changed their name to Lotto Fix All during the Giro d’Italia to promote an adhesive in Italy, changing the colour of their kit to match the products branding.

Ineos took over as the main sponsor of Team Sky mid-way through the 2019 season, as British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe stepped in to replace British broadcaster Sky.

The Grenadier, which was officially unveiled this month, is a 4×4 vehicle built by Ineos after Ratcliffe was inspired to build a replacement of his own Land Rover Defender.

Ratcliffe reportedly tried to buy the designs of the old model Defender from Jaguar Land Rover when they ceased production in 2016, but after the car-builder declined Ratcliffe decided to build his own version.

The Grenadier, which comes with a BMW engine and is expected to cost around £40,000, will be available from 2021.