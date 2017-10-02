Scott bikes 2018 range: which model is right for you?

We explain the key models on offer from Scott Sports - the multi sport manufactures of Scott bikes, winter sport, motor sport and running equipment

Scott Sports SA – creator of Scott bikes – is one of few bicycle manufacturers to successfully create equipment used by athletes across a number of arenas. It specialises in winter sports, running and motor sport as well as bikes.

The journey began in 1958, when engineer and skier Ed Scott created the first tapered aluminium ski pole – which replaced the bamboo and steel varieties used at the time.

The brand was launched, expanding and heading into Europe in 1978, creating a headquarters in Fribourg (Switzerland). It still resides in the same country, now in Givisiez.

Bikes soon followed, and Scott stamped its name in history books with the creation of the first aero handlebar, in 1989 – an invention used by Greg LeMond on his way to his 1989 Tour de France win.

In 1995, it created the first carbon mountain bike, and come 2007 it boasted the lightest road bike available – the 790 gram Scott Addict frame, which tipped the scales at 5.9kg when built.

Moving with emerging trends, Scott collaborated with Bosch to engineer a range of stylish and user friendly E-bikes in 2011 and made further in-roads into mountain bike tech with the use of the 27.5″ wheel in 2012.

A vast number of Scott’s greatest achievements lie in the mountain bike world, but its road bike creations are well renowned and used by WorldTour teams, such as the Aussie squad Orica-Scott.

Scott bikes key road models

Scott Addict

The Scott Addict is Scott’s flagship road bike range, and it’s seen extensive development over the last decade. There are several different options available within the line up, and they serve very different purposes.

Scott Addict RC and Scott Addict RC disc

The Scott Addict RC is the lightweight race bike, as favoured by the Yates twins. Scott Addict ‘HMF’ carbon is used, the lightest option available. Our last test model in a size 54 came in at 6.63kg, when dressed in Shimano Dura Ace.

>>> Scott Addict RC road bike review

When it comes to geometry, the reach is long, the stack is low and the wheelbase is short to create a nimble ride and put the rider into an aerodynamic stance.

Scott uses an oversized bottom bracket, which it claims is the widest of any road bike on the market. This provides a robust base for optimum power transfer.

The disc version shares the same stack and reach, head angle and seat angle, promising identical handling; with a very slightly longer wheelbase, largely thanks to the longer chainstays required. Across the range, 160mm front and rear rotors are used and the frame and fork have been developed to cater for the asymmetrical braking forces associated with disc brakes.

Prices for the Scott Addict RC 2018 road bike start at £2,599 for the Scott Addict RC 20 road bike with Shimano Ultegra and Scott’s own Syncros RP2.0 wheels.

Scott Addict and Scott Addict Disc

The basic Scott Addict (well, the non-RC-version) is a different beast. For 2018, it replaces the Scott Solace and Scott CR1 frames – which were the brand’s endurance bikes.

Compared to the Scott Addict RC, the reach is shorter, stack is higher (8mm shorter in reach, and 23mm higher in a size 54) – creating a bike that’s more comfortable for the distance rides it’s designed to suit. The wheelbase and seat angle only differ slightly and head angle remains the same – keeping the handling nimble.

The oversized bottom bracket seen on the RC model remains, and the carbon used is Addict MF Carbon – one notch down but still constructed to be lightweight and stiff.

The 2018 line-up consists of three rim and three disc brake options, with prices starting at £1,599 for the Scott Addict 30 2018 road bike with a mixture of Shimano 105 and Shimano Tiagra components, Tektro brakes and wheels using Formula Race hubs with own brand Syncros Race rims.

The top end Scott Addict Disc 10 2018 road bike comes in at £2,699 with Shimano Ultegra shifting, hydraulic disc brakes, and Syncros RP2.0 Disc wheels with thru axles.

Scott Contessa Addict women’s road bike

Scott creates a selection of female specific road bike builds. It doesn’t believe in altering the geometry for women if they’re seeking the same experience – so the Scott Contessa Addict shares its geometry with the unisex frames. The differences are in the use of shorter stems, narrower handlebars and women’s saddles.

The range includes two disc brake models, and one rim brake bike – prices start at £1,599 for the Scott Contessa Addict 35 2018 road bike, constructed from HMF carbon fibre frame with Shimano Tiagra drivetrain and Syncros Race 24V Wheels. The top end version is the Scott Contessa Addict 15 2018 disc brake road bike, at £2,699, with Shimano Ultegra drivetrain, hydraulic disc brakes and Syncros RP2.0 Disc Wheels.

Scott Foil

The Scott Foil is the brand’s aero road bike. Conveniently, it shares its geometry with the Scott Addict RC – but the key alterations are in the use of an integrated seat clamp and stem as well as slippery tube profiles.

The Scott Foil uses a patented profile which has a transitional radium on the trailing edge to reduce drag – this was designed using CDF testing and wind tunnel assessed.

>>> Scott Foil RC review

Since the seat tube, head tube and fork are all pivotal when it comes to drag, when Scott added disc brakes it wanted to reduce any negative effect. It did this by widening the fork, so that the disc calliper is hidden behind it, claiming any effect was negated.

Whilst the Scott Foil is very much an aero road bike, comfort hasn’t been forgotten. The oversized BB and bulky fork provide plenty of stiffness, but a slender head tube and seat tube, plus dropped seat stays, provide small amounts of flex to promise comfort and compliance.

Indeed, Scott claims that the newest Foil bikes offer a whopping 86 per cent more vertical compliance at the seat tube area when compared with previous iterations.

>>> Scott Foil Disc launch: first ride

A built frame, with discs comes in at 7.2kg for a 56cm frame, too – so it’s no heavy weight.

The 2018 line up includes three disc brake models and four rim brake options. Prices start at £2,499 for the Scott Foil 30 2018 road bike, with Shimano 105 drivetrain and Syncros RR2.0 Wheels. The top of the range is the Scott Foil Premium Disc 2018 road bike, with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 and Zipp 303 NSW Disc Firecrest Wheels, carrying a price tag of £10,999.

Scott Speedster

With endurance geometry which matches the Addict, the Speedster is a comfortable but efficient aluminium road bike with an entry level price tag.

For 2018, disc brakes have appeared – with three of the 15 bikes in the line up sporting 160mm rotors. Chainsets are all compact (50×34) with cassettes ranging from 11-28 to 11-32 – the larger numbers offering more help on the hills, but all capable of providing enough assistance even on steep ramps.

The entry level model is the Scott Speedster 50 2018 road bike, and this marries a double butted alloy frame with an alloy fork and steerer, Shimano Claris shifting, Tektro brakes – and costs £599, weighing 10.2kg.

>>> The best cheap road bikes under £500

By the time you get to the Scott Speedster 10 2018 road bike, the fork and steerer have become carbon and shifting moves to Shimano 105 (albeit still with Tektro disc brakes). This model costs £999, but the weight drops to 8.85kg which is a significant saving. Spend £1,499 and you get an upgrade to Shimano Ultegra with the Scott Speedster SE.

>>> Scott Speedster 50 review

There are four Scott Contessa Speedster bikes, one of which comes with disc brakes. These come with shorter stems, narrower handlebars and women’s saddles.

Scott Plasma

Every iteration within the four-model parade of Scott Plasma time trial bikes boasts ‘F01-X230 parametric airfoil’ technology. In simple terms, this just means that Scott has analysed the way that airflow reacts to the characteristics of specific aero zones, and adjusted the surface accordingly to create the fastest version possible.

>>> Best time trial and triathlon bikes

Of the four bikes, two – the Plasma RC bike and Premium bike – come with hidden integrated brakes, and the very best HMX carbon material.

This is 20 per cent stiffer than the HMF found on the Addict RC frames, and also uses ‘NET’ – Naked External Tubeset – to drop more weight by shedding some of the cosmetic layer often applied (uses less paint).

The Premium model (£10,999) uses Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 drivetrain, with a Zipp 404 firecrest Carbon clincher on the front and 808 on the back, along with integrated nutrition storage. For the penny-conscious, the range starts at £2,999 Scott Plasma 20 2018 Triathlon Bike, which shares much of the same technology.

Off-road range

With genuine pedigree in the mountain bike world, Scott wasn’t going to neglect the road riders who like to explore the dark side. The Addict and Speedster platform is continued for trail use, all of the models featuring wide knobbly tyres and integrated cables which will keep the dirt out.

There are three Addict Gravel bikes and one Addict CX bike – these all use HMF carbon and share the same high stack and short reach which creates stability off-road.

>>> Paul Oldham’s modified, Three Peaks winning Scott Addict CX

The Addict Gravel 30 (£3,099) and 20 (£3,699) come with compact chainsets and wide ratio 11-34 and 11-32 cassettes respectively – and both come with hydraulic disc brakes plus Schwalbe G-ONE Allround tyres in 35c.

The top end Addict Gravel 10 (£5,999) is set apart by its SRAM Force 1 single chainring (42 tooth) along with wide 11-42 cassette to provide plenty of gears without the fuss or maintenance of double chainrings.

The Addict CX cyclocross build (£3,499) comes with a single SRAM Force 1 chainset, and mud shedding Continental Cyclocross x King 35c rubber.

For those who want the robust qualities – and lower prices – offered by aluminium, there’s the Scott Speedster Gravel bikes.

Both models in the range use a carbon fork, with Shimano Tiagra shifters and mechanical discs on the cheaper of the two (£1,099) and Shimano 105 shifters and hydraulic disc brakes on the second model (£1,499).