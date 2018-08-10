Highlights of the Cube 2019 road bike range

We explain what's new for 2019 from German bike manufacturer, Cube

Cube is a German bike brand which was founded in 1993 by Marcus Pürner – initially making his debut using a 50 square metre area in his father’s furniture factory.

The headquarters remain in the same town – Waldershof in Germany. The company has however expanded substantially, now using a 20,000 square metre facility.

Most renowned for its mountain bikes, Cube also manufactures a wide variety of road bikes – and these featured in the 2017 edition of the Tour de France, ridden by wild card team Wanty–Groupe Gobert.

As well as bicycles, Cube also creates a wide range of clothing and accessories – from jerseys and bib shorts to shoes and helmets, for road and mountain bikers.

Cube Litening C:68 SL

Cube has launched its 2019 bike range today, with key products including the £3399 Litening C:68 SL, a disc braked version of the C:62 as well as gravel and cyclocross bikes.

Cube says that it’s aimed for exceptionally low weight, along with improved comfort and efficiency with the Litening C:68 SL. The geometry is geared to a long and low, energy efficient riding position, whilst still allowing agile handling and Cube cites the fork’s low weight, precision and ride comfort. The bike comes with Shimano Dura-Ace, Mavic Ksyrium Elite wheels and carbon bars for a claimed weight of 6.8kg.

Cube Agree C:62 Race Disc

The Agree C:62 Race Disc is priced at £2499. Equipped with an Ultegra hydraulic groupset, it’s designed for endurance rides, with a low weight, fatigue-reducing features and efficient power transfer.

Cube Attain GTC SL Disc

At £1899, the Cube Attain GTC SL Disc is also endurance focussed, with a carbon frame, skinny seatstays and carbon fork. Drivetrain is Shimano Ultegra/105 mix with Fulcrum Racing 66 DB wheels. Cube has made sure that you can fit mudguards easily, for more comfortable riding on wet roads.

Cube Cross Race C:62 SLT

In the Cube Cross Race cyclocross range, the range-topping Cross Race C:62 SLT comes with an all-carbon, premium grade frame and fork, along with a carbon cockpit and wheels. The drivetrain is Ultegra Di2 and Cube routes the shifter cables and rear brake hose through the bike’s head tube. Cube says that this eliminates cable rub and allowed it to develop a lighter down tube with less reinforcement. Price is £3799.

Cube Nuroad Race

The Cube Nuroad Race is the brand’s adventure-focussed bike. Priced at £1299, the bike features an alloy frameset and a fork with carbon legs. The Shimano 105 drivetrain ifs paired with alloy wheels with Schwalbe G-One Allround 35mm tyres, with clearance for up to 40mm width along with mudguards.