Score 8/10 Pros Very comfortable

Sporty ride quality

Spec isn't limited despite the price

Cons Very tall head tube Price as reviewed: £1599

Mixing clever engineering with a vast array of in-house parts, Cube has been producing some brilliant bikes and the comfort-orientated Cube Attain GTC Race is one of them.

>>> Buy Cube Attain GTC Race from Evans Cycles for £1,599

Slotting neatly alongside the more race-focused Cube Agree, the Attain consists of three different models: the Cube Attain GTC Race tested here, the Cube Attain GTC Pro and the Cube Attain GTC SL Disc. All three place an emphasis on big mileage and endurance riding – but without sacrificing any sportiness.

Cube Attain GTC Race: Fast-looking frame

The sloping top tube and dropped seatstays give the impression of speed and lend the bike a sporty feeling which is bolstered by the frame’s carbon-fibre construction, specifically Cube’s GTC carbon. This ‘Gran Turismo Composite’ uses high-modulus fibres in the areas of greatest stress – which Cube says allows the bike to flex in certain areas to supply comfort and it’s safe to say it’s not as harsh at the Cube Agree C:62 SL. The GTC technology is at its most apparent with the pencil-thin seatstays.

The carbon frame gives the bike a muted overall feel but it’s not lifeless, it just does a very good job of ironing out imperfections in the road and keeping you comfortable.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

In fact, I’ve been seriously impressed by the bike’s turn of speed as well as its ability to hold it. I expected the muted feel of the frame and shallow aluminium wheels to make this bike sluggish and slow but I’m pleased to say I was wrong. Instead, the Cube Attain GTC Race held its speed very well and I could cruise along at 30kph with ease (and comfortably, too).

The Fulcrum Racing 77 wheels rolled surprising well for a wheelset that costs £184.99. Admittedly, to bring the bike in at just over £1.5K there needed to be a saving somewhere, but it’s nice when its not to the detriment of the bike’s ride quality.

The bike’s geometry is classified as ‘Road Comfort Geometry’, which is aimed at longer rides. This is perhaps most obvious in the bike’s wheelbase, which is over 1,000mm long for extra stability. The very tall head tube also puts you in an upright position, which is comfortable when riding in a straight line but I did find it unbalanced and a little twitchy when riding out of the saddle at slow speeds – up a climb for example or when starting behind traffic. It also doesn’t help the handling of the bike on descents either, when you want to put your weight over the front wheel to lean the bike into corners or take the sharp racing lines.

Watch: 10 super cheap workshop hacks

Cube Attain GTC Race: Impressive value for money

Very impressively for its price, the Cube Attain GTC Race comes with a Shimano Ultegra groupset. In particular it comes with a 50/34 crankset and an 11-32 cassette. I found it quite a relief following a series of rides on racing bikes with bigger gears and my legs certainly appreciated the rest bite – especially on the climbs where the expansive cassette really took the sting out of the gradients.

Presumably to facilitate the bike’s good value for the money, it uses Continental Grand Sport 25mm tyres. I’d swap them out for something with a bit more rolling speed.

However, while the Ultegra groupset might grab all the attention, it was the own-brand Cube Nuance saddle that stole the specification show. It’s similar in comfort and feeling to the Specialized Power or the Pro Stealth. The latter are two of my favourite saddles so it’s no surprise that I liked it. I really felt like I could ride for hours on that perch.

The Cube Wing Race handlebar has a backsweep designed to put you in an even more upright position. I had no problems with it other than when it was partnered with the stubby stem specced as standard it was quite extreme. It’s just worth noting in case you have a preferred position.

All in all, the Cube Attain GTC Race is a seriously impressive comfort-orientated bike. It might skimp on some components to hit this price point but this has been done in a way that doesn’t affect performance, which is a rare thing.