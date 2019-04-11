Pinarello launches Dogma FS with full electronic suspension

Pinarello has launched a new bike ahead of Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, the Dogma FS, which features a full self-adjusting suspension system.

The DSAS system is designed to self-adjust the new Dogma FS’s suspension to match the terrain ridden over.

Front end suspension is provided by a metal coil spring in the headset. This is damped by an electro-hydraulic system that automatically locks or unlocks travel, depending on whether you are riding over smooth tarmac or more uneven surfaces.

Pinarello has redesigned its Onda fork to work with the suspension, reducing its rake a little. It has also widened the head tube to integrate the suspension system, reinforcing it and increasing the upper bearing diameter and shortened it to allow up to 20mm of suspension travel.

The rear triangle of the Dogma FS has chainstays with flexing zones incorporated in their carbon lay-up which, coupled with the seatstay-mounted suspension system allow up to 10mm of vertical travel. There’s an elastomer insert that absorbs vibration and another electro-hydraulic damper here too.

Both front and rear systems are controlled by a smart battery pack that uses gyroscopes and accelerometers to work out the state of the road surface and adapt the suspension settings to match. There’s a rider interface too, that lets the rider adjust the settings and switch between manual and automatic operation.

Announcing the new Dogma FS, Pinarello CEO Fausto Pinarello said: “The Paris-Roubaix is absolutely the race where the bike can take on a decisive role for victory or defeat. A gruelling race where everything is played on the deadly stretches of cobblestones, where the control of the bike is crucial.

“Dogma FS represents the perfect combination between the best road frame on the market today and the best electronic technology at the service of a bicycle. The tests first in the laboratory and then on the road with Team Sky leave no doubt, Dogma FS is able to make the difference on this terrain, then as always sport teaches us, we need a bit of luck …”

The new Dogma FS follows in the footsteps of the Dogma K8s, which had a rear suspension damper, and the Dogma K10S with eDSS 2.0 which added electronic control to the damper.

The Dogma FS is made of Torayca T1100 high modulus carbon and incorporates other features of the Dogma F10 like its aero Fork Flaps on the dropouts. It’s also got clearance for the 28mm tyres likely to prove useful in Paris-Roubaix.