Team Ineos unveils new kit for Tour de France 2020 as they rebrand as Ineos Grenadiers

Team Ineos has unveiled their new kit for the Tour de France 2020, as they undergo a rebrand and name change.

British WorldTour squad will be known as Ineos Grenadiers from stage one of the Tour de France on Saturday (August 29), as the team promotes the new 4×4 designed and built by their headline sponsor.

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Earlier today the team released the first images of their new Pinarello Dogma bikes with a change of colour and design.

Team Principal Sir Dave Brailsford said: “The Ineos Grenadiers is a new name but one that sums up who we have always been. It is a new partnership but one that epitomises our existing team values – ambition, grit, determination, resourcefulness, tenacity and passion.

“This is a deepening of our relationship with Ineos and a brilliant example of how being a part of the Ineos group presents so many opportunities for us to be greater together.

“Just like the Grenadier, we are a team built on purpose. We know what we need to do and have the right team to get the job done. We are here with a clear ambition and are going all in to make it happen.”

Now the team has officially launched its next incarnation during an event in Nice, where the Tour starts this weekend.

The team will now change their colours from black and red to a navy blue and red design.

Geraint Thomas said: “I still remember being at the original team launch in London in 2010, so to be here a decade later, at the start of a new era for the team, is really special. I am looking forward to racing in the new Ineos Grenadiers colours at the Giro d’Italia and trying to secure another Grand Tour title for the team.”

Headline sponsor Ineos took over as the main sponsor of Team Sky mid-way through the 2019 season, as British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe stepped in to replace British broadcaster Sky.

Ineos, a multinational chemical company, moved into the automotive industry this year by releasing the Grenadier, which is inspired by the Land Rover Defender.

To promote the release of the Welsh-built vehicle, Team Ineos will change their name to the Ineos Grenadiers from the Tour de France and change their kit from red to blue.

The Grenadier, which was officially unveiled this month, is a 4×4 vehicle built by Ineos after Ratcliffe was inspired to build a replacement of his own Land Rover Defender.

Ratcliffe reportedly tried to buy the designs of the old model Defender from Jaguar Land Rover when they ceased production in 2016, but after the car-builder declined Ratcliffe decided to build his own version.

The Grenadier, which comes with a BMW engine and is expected to cost around £40,000, will be available from 2021.

During the Tour de France, the team will also be racing navy blue and red Dogmas, exclusively with rim brakes.

>>> Jumbo-Visma and Team Ineos facing fines for missing Bretagne Classic

But fans will be able to pick up their own team livery Dogma’s from November.