I rode 200km and was confronted by the folly of middle age

'I must be as good as I once was' is not a reliable maxim when it comes to long rides, it seems

Four senior men ride road bikes
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By James Shrubsall
published

To paraphrase Greg Lemond's insight, "it doesn't hurt any less, you just go slower". One of the small chunks of wisdom that imposed itself on me during my recent and rather protracted attempt at what was the first 200km Audax event I'd ridden in more than 20 years.

The event was all part of preparation for September's Babble Ride Across Britain, which involves an average of 110 miles (177km) per day for nine days.

