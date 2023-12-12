Cian Uijtdebroeks turns up to Jumbo-Visma training camp in black kit

Cian Uijtdebroeks turned up to Jumbo-Visma's training camp in Spain on Thursday in a blacked out training kit, as the disagreement over his future continues.

The rider, who is at the centre of a row between Jumbo-Visma and Bora-Hansgrohe over his contract, attended what is claimed to be his new team's camp in Dénia, Belgian media reported.

The 20-year-old was pictured on a Cervélo, the bike sponsor of Jumbo, and in a helmet from Giro, alongside a black jersey and pair of bib shorts. It is the second time in a few days that the Belgian has appeared out of Bora-issue kit in public.

While there were other riders who are yet to officially move to Jumbo on the training camp, they were in the current team kit, such as Matteo Jorgenson, currently of Movistar.

Uijtdebroeks won the Tour de l'Avenir in 2022, and finished eighth at the Vuelta a España this year. While he has not won a race as a professional yet, he is one of the most sought-after talents around. He signed a three-year contract with Bora-Hansgrohe in 2022.

On Saturday evening, Jumbo-Visma stated that they had signed the 20-year-old on a four-year contract from 2024, but Bora-Hansgrohe responded, saying that the rider was still under contract for next year. Uijtdebroeks' agency also issued a statement which claimed that the young rider had been released from his contract at the beginning of December.

Bora were adamant at the weekend that Uijtdebroeks should join their own training camp in Mallorca, so his appearance at Jumbo-Visma's rather fans the flames.

On Tuesday morning, cycling's governing body released their own press statement. It said: "The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is monitoring the situation and emphasizes that the applicable rules will be enforced."

UCI rules say that for a rider to move teams while within a current contract, there must be an agreement between all three parties. Bora-Hansgrohe are clear that they have not allowed the move to happen, and there have been reports that the German team are looking for a seven-figure sum in compensation.

The squad also denied reports that Uijtdebroeks was bullied during his time at the German team, the concept of which was reported by Dutch journalist Thijs Zonneveld on the In het Wiel’ podcast.

“100% I can deny that. Definitely not. Especially from my side, and the riders’ side,” DS Bernie Eisel told GCN.

“He had a team that looked after him, Aleksandr Vlasov had his team that looked after him and, from my point of view, they did an incredible job to protect him. We did everything we could for him. I have to deny that one. It’s that simple. 100% no.”