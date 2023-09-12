Jumbo-Visma's Nathan Van Hooydonck in 'critical condition' after car crash

Belgian rider taken to hospital in Antwerp following incident

Nathan van Hooydonck
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
published

Nathan Van Hooydonck is reportedly in a critical condition having been involved in a car crash on Tuesday morning in Belgium.

According to Belgian media, the 27-year-old Jumbo-Visma rider was waiting at a junction in the town of Kalhmthout, north of Antwerp with his pregnant wife in the passenger seat. He is said to have fallen ill while at the junction, which caused an accidental acceleration into traffic.

Multiple cars were reportedly involved in the crash, but it is unknown what happened to Van Hooydonck or what injuries he sustained.

However, the Belgian rider was resuscitated at the scene before being taken to Antwerp University Hospital along with his wife, who escaped serious injury, according to reports.

"A car with two occupants was waiting at the traffic lights at the intersection of Dorpsstraat and Kapelsesteenweg,"  Patrick De Smedt, a spokesperson for the border police zone said, according to Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

"The driver was resuscitated on site and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. His pregnant wife who was sitting next to him was not injured but was also taken to hospital for a check-up."

Three other people in other cars who were involved in the incident and suffered minor injuries, according to the Belgian press.

In a statement on Twitter, Jumbo-Visma said that it could not confirm the reports that his condition is "critical", but one of the team's directeurs sportif, Grischa Niermann, told Sporza at the Vuelta a España that he was in an artificial coma.

"We can confirm that earlier today our rider Nathan Van Hooydonck became unwell while driving his car, leading to his involvement in a traffic accident," the team wrote in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"He was subsequently transported to the hospital, where he is receiving good medical care. We cannot confirm rumours that his condition is critical. He is undergoing further medical examinations. Thank you all for your messages to Nathan and the team."

"I don't know much more than what's in the media. We know he had an accident and is in hospital. I think he's in an artificial coma. I can't confirm whether or not he's in mortal danger," Niermann said.

"We do know that we, especially the riders, are very affected. We hope that Nathan is OK, that his condition improves, and that his wife is OK.

"The riders have reacted strongly to the news. We're here in the Vuelta with the leader's jersey and we'll be racing again soon. That's not easy, and I hope that soon we'll be able to focus our minds. You never want to hear this kind of news. We can only have hope."

Van Hooydonck recently returned from the Tour of Britain, at which Jumbo won four stages and the overall.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
Senior news and features writer

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸