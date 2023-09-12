Jumbo-Visma's Nathan Van Hooydonck in 'critical condition' after car crash

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Nathan Van Hooydonck is reportedly in a critical condition having been involved in a car crash on Tuesday morning in Belgium.

According to Belgian media, the 27-year-old Jumbo-Visma rider was waiting at a junction in the town of Kalhmthout, north of Antwerp with his pregnant wife in the passenger seat. He is said to have fallen ill while at the junction, which caused an accidental acceleration into traffic.

Multiple cars were reportedly involved in the crash, but it is unknown what happened to Van Hooydonck or what injuries he sustained.

However, the Belgian rider was resuscitated at the scene before being taken to Antwerp University Hospital along with his wife, who escaped serious injury, according to reports.

"A car with two occupants was waiting at the traffic lights at the intersection of Dorpsstraat and Kapelsesteenweg," Patrick De Smedt, a spokesperson for the border police zone said, according to Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

"The driver was resuscitated on site and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. His pregnant wife who was sitting next to him was not injured but was also taken to hospital for a check-up."

Three other people in other cars who were involved in the incident and suffered minor injuries, according to the Belgian press.

In a statement on Twitter, Jumbo-Visma said that it could not confirm the reports that his condition is "critical", but one of the team's directeurs sportif, Grischa Niermann, told Sporza at the Vuelta a España that he was in an artificial coma.

"We can confirm that earlier today our rider Nathan Van Hooydonck became unwell while driving his car, leading to his involvement in a traffic accident," the team wrote in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"He was subsequently transported to the hospital, where he is receiving good medical care. We cannot confirm rumours that his condition is critical. He is undergoing further medical examinations. Thank you all for your messages to Nathan and the team."

"I don't know much more than what's in the media. We know he had an accident and is in hospital. I think he's in an artificial coma. I can't confirm whether or not he's in mortal danger," Niermann said.

"We do know that we, especially the riders, are very affected. We hope that Nathan is OK, that his condition improves, and that his wife is OK.

"The riders have reacted strongly to the news. We're here in the Vuelta with the leader's jersey and we'll be racing again soon. That's not easy, and I hope that soon we'll be able to focus our minds. You never want to hear this kind of news. We can only have hope."

Van Hooydonck recently returned from the Tour of Britain, at which Jumbo won four stages and the overall.