'Stay at home if you don’t respect the riders' - Jumbo-Visma boss blasts intruding fans at Tour de France
Multiple riders caught out by incident 50km into stage 15
Jumbo-Visma boss Richard Plugge has blasted the spectator who caused a mass pile-up on stage 15 of the Tour de France, saying that such fans should "stay at home" if they cannot respect the race.
About 60km into Sundays stage a fan's arm appeared to strike a Jumbo-Visma rider, while the peloton was travelling at speed. They went down, which meant many riders behind were also caught out in the same incident.
Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Kevin Vermaerke (Team dsm-firmenich), and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) were among the many who hit the ground. All the riders involved were soon back cycling, although some looked to be riding more gingerly than others.
Jumbo Visma's Nathan Van Hooydonck was among those that hit the ground hard, with the Belgian spending time on the ground before he got going again. Coming so early in a hard Alpine stage, there must have been fears at Jumbo that the team helping defend Jonas Vingegaard's yellow jersey would be seriously depleted.
My goodness. Here is very clear what’s happening. What on earth are you doing there?! You just hit a couple of riders off the bike. Stay at home if you don’t respect the riders. https://t.co/tCCCRryReGJuly 16, 2023
Jumbo-Visma came to the front of the peloton after the crash, slowing it down to allow riders to catch back on. It was of similar magnitude to the crash early on stage 14 which saw the race neutralised, and resulted in multiple riders abandoning the race.
Plugge quote-tweeted a video of the crash, saying: "My goodness. Here is very clear what’s happening. What on earth are you doing there?! You just hit a couple of riders off the bike. Stay at home if you don’t respect the riders."
A close-up of the race footage showed the Jumbo-Visma rider hitting the spectator at speed, causing the crash. It is not the first time that fans have had an impact on racing at this year's Tour, with Steff Cras (TotalEnergies) heading out of the race after hitting a fan on stage eight, and Lilian Calmejane being taken out by a flag which caught his bike on stage nine.
Cras tweeted at the time: "When a spectator step[s] up more than one meter up the road and don’t move when the peloton arrive than you better stay home [sic]. You have no respect for the riders. I hope you feel really guilty! I have to leave Le Tour because of you."
The Tour de France's organisers have stepped up efforts to remind fans of their responsibilities in recent years, with cars on the course broadcasting safety messages, and adverts on TV telling people how to behave on the side of the road.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Photographer who blocked Tadej Pogačar's attack at Tour de France apologises
L'Équipe photographer and driver, and France Télévisions cameraman and driver, suspended for one stage after actions on Col de Joux Plane
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Lack of eating dents Tom Pidcock’s Tour de France GC challenge
Ineos Grenadiers co-leader says he was "cooked" as he hemorrhaged time in the Alps
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Photographer who blocked Tadej Pogačar's attack at Tour de France apologises
L'Équipe photographer and driver, and France Télévisions cameraman and driver, suspended for one stage after actions on Col de Joux Plane
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Lack of eating dents Tom Pidcock’s Tour de France GC challenge
Ineos Grenadiers co-leader says he was "cooked" as he hemorrhaged time in the Alps
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
'I don’t think about who’s the moral winner' - Jonas Vingegaard on Tour de France stalemate
The Jumbo-Visma rider gained one second on stage 14, but could not land a killer blow on Tadej Pogačar
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Carlos Rodriguez credits BMX skills with Tour de France stage win
Ineos Grenadiers rider dedicates his victory to his parents
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Romain Bardet and James Shaw out of Tour de France after crash
Crashes mar stage 14 of the Tour de France, with three other riders out of the race after separate incident
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Jumbo-Visma ‘go easy’ as Tadej Pogačar closes in on Tour de France yellow
Jonas Vingagaard sees his lead on Slovenian nearly halved on a single climb
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
'They're different gravy': James Shaw on his Tour de France battle against Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard
The EF Education-EasyPost rider thought he had an opportunity to win a mountain stage in his maiden Tour de France
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Existentialism to euphoria: Michał Kwiatkowski on his 'unexpected' Tour de France mountain stage win
The Ineos Grenadiers rider did not expect to survive out front, but he held off the GC riders to take second Tour stage win
By Adam Becket • Published