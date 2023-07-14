Jumbo-Visma ‘go easy’ as Tadej Pogačar closes in on Tour de France yellow

Jonas Vingegaard sees his lead on Slovenian nearly halved on a single climb

Jonas Vingegaard races to the line on stage 13 of 2023 Tour de France
Jonas Vingegaard races to the line on stage 13 of 2023 Tour de France
(Image credit: Tim de Waele / Getty)
By Vern Pitt
published

If you blinked you would have missed it but it was there. A look over the shoulder. A sign of doubt.

The Tour de France yellow jersey had been dropped by Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard wasn’t looking ahead in hunger, he was looking backwards. If he was, as it appeared, looking for help he would find none.

Jumbo-Visma had let his team-mates take half the afternoon off, content to let Pogačar’s UAE Emirates team set the pace. Most of the way up the final Grand Colombier climb Vingegaard had only Sepp Kuss for company but that was, he said, things going to plan.

“We knew that UAE wanted to make the last climb hard,” Vingegaard explained. “So in that case we said to a lot of our guys that they could go easy from the bottom, so that’s why. At any point I wasn’t alone, so I think we did a good job today.”

His faithful lieutenant Sepp Kuss, who was with him until  Pogačar accelerated inside the final kilometre, had a similarly relaxed attitude saying it had been “a good day”. He added: “We knew they would ride a good pace. On a climb like this it's not so necessary to have the whole team there. Jonas could do it on his own if it was necessary. But I tried to be there when I could and help when I could.”

He said the finish had suited Pogačar’s “explosive” style “more or less like we expected”. He seemed unconcerned that the Slovenian who has bested his team leader on three of the four mountain stages so far in this year’s tour had “got some bonus seconds and some time difference”.

But then nor was the man himself shaken despite his cushion to second place nearly halving to just nine seconds. His confidence was undimmed, his resolve firm. 

“The Tour won’t be decided by seconds.” he said. “As history has shown, it might only once have been decided by seconds. There’s always something happening on the really hard, long stages. It could also be that it’s decided on seconds but I don’t believe so.

“I’m confident in myself, I’m always confident in what I believe in my strengths. It will be exciting to see the next few days.”

“I'm still feeling very good. I’m feeling in good shape, like I’m getting better and better. The Tour de France will be decided within the next week.”

Vingegaard believes the longer harder stages to come will suit him better. He hopes that the next time he looks back over his shoulder he’ll see Pogačar  - a very, very long way down the road.

Vern Pitt

Having trained as a journalist at Cardiff University I spent eight years working as a business journalist covering everything from social care, to construction to the legal profession and riding my bike at the weekends and evenings. When a friend told me Cycling Weekly was looking for a news editor, I didn't give myself much chance of landing the role, but I did and joined the publication in 2016. Since then I've covered Tours de France, World Championships, hour records, spring classics and races in the Middle East. On top of that, since becoming features editor in 2017 I've also been lucky enough to get myself sent to ride my bike for magazine pieces in Portugal and across the UK. They've all been fun but I have an enduring passion for covering the national track championships. It might not be the most glamorous but it's got a real community feeling to it.

