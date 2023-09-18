How much did Sepp Kuss and Jumbo-Visma win at the Vuelta a España 2023?
Turns out locking out the podium for much of the race gets you quite a few Euros
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Jumbo-Visma made history on Sunday, becoming the first team to ever win all three Grand Tours in one season after Sepp Kuss won the Vuelta a España.
This completed the set, with Primož Roglič taking the Giro d'Italia earlier this year, and Jonas Vingegaard claiming his second Tour de France in July. It is historical.
Not only are Jumbo-Visma the first team to win all three Grand Tours in the same year, they are the first team to complete a whole podium since 1966, when Kas did the same thing at the Vuelta.
Despite this record-setting, the team's boss, Richard Plugge, insisted that the team would not be resting on its laurels: "There's still a lot to be done. This is a very nice 'crown' on a decade of hard work, but I'm not going to sit back now. We have drawn up a major plan towards 2030. There's room for even more crowns."
The team might not be relaxing, but it has left Spain with its bank balance rather engorged compared to when it arrived in Barcelona almost a month ago.
Perhaps it is to be expected for a team which won five of the 21 stages and all three places on the podium, but the Dutch super squad won three and a half times more money than the next best remunerated outfit, and almost a third of the total prize money on offer.
Jumbo-Vimsa headed back to the Netherlands with €364,985 (£314,632/$389,681) in prize money, 81 times the €4,485 (£3,866/$4,788) that Astana Qazaqstan, the team with the least prize money, earned over the three weeks.
Even Soudal Quick-Step, with Remco Evenepoel's three stage wins and his win in the mountains classifications, could not come anywhere close, with a prize haul of €98,965 (£85,311/$105,643), less than a third of what Jumbo-Visma earned.
UAE Team Emirates came third in terms of prize money, with Juan Ayuso fourth overall and João Almeida ninth. They claimed €95,530 (£82,346/£$101,976).
It is the third time this year that Jumbo-Visma has finished top of the money pile at a Grand Tour this year, with Vingegaard and co winning €664,280 (£572,602/£709,255) at the Tour in July.
The money will not all go to the winner - as per cycling's traditions the money will be shared among the team and staff - but it's a nice bonus for all concerned.
Along with Astana, three other teams claimed less than €10,000 across the Vuelta, with Jayco-AlUla and its three finishing riders, AG2R Citroën and Arkéa-Samsic also not taking home much change.
Money does not mean everything, and it's unlikely the thing at the top of Sepp Kuss' mind this Monday, but it is a good guide of who did well and who did not at a race, and, well, Jumbo did pretty well.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Sigma Sports posts £4.1m loss in ‘challenging year for retailers’
Company’s 2022 accounts reveal first loss in eight years - with rising interest rates, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and post-Covid economic environment cited as factors
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Can you hit these 12 off-the-bike fitness and health benchmarks?
Throwing down a dozen strength, flexibility and health benchmarks, we dare you pedalling specialists to put some numbers on your all-round athleticism
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Five things we learned from the Vuelta a España 2023: Sepp Kuss is the real deal and Ineos still lacking
Here's what we learned from the final Grand Tour of the 2023 season
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Kaden Groves wins final stage of Vuelta a España as Sepp Kuss confirms victory
Sepp Kuss completes his victory in the Vuelta a España around the streets of Madrid
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
From 'mailman' to maillot rojo: Sepp Kuss becomes first American to win a Grand Tour in a decade
Sepp Kuss is the first American to win the Maillot Rojo at La Vuelta since Chris Horner's historic win in 2013
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard: 'I am 100% sure that myself, Sepp Kuss and Primož Roglič are not taking anything'
Jumbo-Visma will become the first team to win all three of cycling's Grand Tours in the same season
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Could Primož Roglič really leave Jumbo-Visma?
Rumours have been building that the Slovenian could be depart the Grand Tour conquerors
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Sepp Kuss set to win historic Vuelta a España as Wout Poels claims stage 20
American poised for an unexpected but worthy Grand Tour victory in Madrid
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Remco Evenepoel powers to solo breakaway victory on stage 18 of Vuelta a España
Evenepoel seizes third victory of 2023 Vuelta at La Cruz de Linares as Sepp Kuss stays top of general classification
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Analysis: What is going on with Jumbo-Visma and Sepp Kuss at the Vuelta a España?
The man in the red jersey was attacked for the second day running by his teammates, for seemingly little gain
By Adam Becket Published