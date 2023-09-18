How much did Sepp Kuss and Jumbo-Visma win at the Vuelta a España 2023?

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Jumbo-Visma made history on Sunday, becoming the first team to ever win all three Grand Tours in one season after Sepp Kuss won the Vuelta a España.

This completed the set, with Primož Roglič taking the Giro d'Italia earlier this year, and Jonas Vingegaard claiming his second Tour de France in July. It is historical.

Not only are Jumbo-Visma the first team to win all three Grand Tours in the same year, they are the first team to complete a whole podium since 1966, when Kas did the same thing at the Vuelta.

Despite this record-setting, the team's boss, Richard Plugge, insisted that the team would not be resting on its laurels: "There's still a lot to be done. This is a very nice 'crown' on a decade of hard work, but I'm not going to sit back now. We have drawn up a major plan towards 2030. There's room for even more crowns."

The team might not be relaxing, but it has left Spain with its bank balance rather engorged compared to when it arrived in Barcelona almost a month ago.

Perhaps it is to be expected for a team which won five of the 21 stages and all three places on the podium, but the Dutch super squad won three and a half times more money than the next best remunerated outfit, and almost a third of the total prize money on offer.

Jumbo-Vimsa headed back to the Netherlands with €364,985 (£314,632/$389,681) in prize money, 81 times the €4,485 (£3,866/$4,788) that Astana Qazaqstan, the team with the least prize money, earned over the three weeks.

Even Soudal Quick-Step, with Remco Evenepoel's three stage wins and his win in the mountains classifications, could not come anywhere close, with a prize haul of €98,965 (£85,311/$105,643), less than a third of what Jumbo-Visma earned.

UAE Team Emirates came third in terms of prize money, with Juan Ayuso fourth overall and João Almeida ninth. They claimed €95,530 (£82,346/£$101,976).

It is the third time this year that Jumbo-Visma has finished top of the money pile at a Grand Tour this year, with Vingegaard and co winning €664,280 (£572,602/£709,255) at the Tour in July.

The money will not all go to the winner - as per cycling's traditions the money will be shared among the team and staff - but it's a nice bonus for all concerned.

Along with Astana, three other teams claimed less than €10,000 across the Vuelta, with Jayco-AlUla and its three finishing riders, AG2R Citroën and Arkéa-Samsic also not taking home much change.

Money does not mean everything, and it's unlikely the thing at the top of Sepp Kuss' mind this Monday, but it is a good guide of who did well and who did not at a race, and, well, Jumbo did pretty well.