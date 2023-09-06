Scarlet Sensation: Sepp Kuss is the first first American to lead a Grand Tour in a decade

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

American Sepp Kuss will embark on stage 12 of the 2023 Vuelta a España in the red jersey for a fourth straight day tomorrow.

The 28-year-old Coloradan first earned the red jersey after stage eight, taking the lead from Lenny Martinez (Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ), who, at age 20, was the youngest rider ever to wear the iconic 'maillot rojo' in La Vuelta.

“I knew there was a chance I could take the jersey depending on how the [eighth stage] went,” Kuss said . “It wasn’t until I crossed the line that I realized I had done it. I think it’s an honor to wear the red jersey…I will try and enjoy it because it’s not something I will experience very often.”

Kuss, the tireless domestique, is currently riding his third Grand Tour of the season, after playing an instrumental role in helping his teammates Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard win the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France, respectively.

A Strong Showing this Season

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now in his eighth year of being a pro, Kuss is known for being one of the best climbers in the world, even if he's usually riding in service of his Jumbo-Visma teammates. So much so, that in the 2023 Tour de France, Kuss's teammates nicknamed him “the mailman” because he “always delivers” as a super-domestique.

That is not to say he hasn't had his own successes. Kuss has won stages at both the Tour de France and La Vuelta and finished fifth overall at this year's UAE Tour.

Fans will remember that Kuss was also looking strong in the General Classification of this year’s Tour de France until a nasty crash in stage 20 tumbled him out of the top 10.

What is the Red Jersey?

The red jersey was introduced in 2010, the year Vincenzo Nibali won the Grand Tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The red jersey, or the maillot rojo, of La Vuelta a España is worn by the leader of the general classification — in other words, by the current race leader. The maillot rojo is equivalent to the yellow jersey (the maillot jaune) awarded to the race leader in the Tour de France and the pink jersey (maglia rosa) in the Giro d'Italia.

The red jersey wasn’t always red, though — it was first white, then yellow, then gold until 2010 when Mark Cavendish had the honor of donning the inaugural red jersey as part of the HTC-Columbia team after the opening team time trial.

The jersey was changed from yellow to gold to try to be distinct from the Tour de France’s yellow jersey), but after complaints that the gold jersey didn’t look much different than a yellow one, red was decided upon to be distinct to La Vuelta.

General classification leaders are based on their overall time for the entirety of the race thus far. The rider with the lowest overall time becomes the general classification leader, and in the case of La Vuelta, the wearer of the maillot rojo.

To keep the red jersey, a rider must continue to have the total fastest time across all stages. This does not mean that the rider needs to win every stage; they just need to maintain the total fastest time for all completed stages.

Currently, Kuss has a 26-second lead after the individual time trial stage (ITT) to second-place rider Spaniard Marc Soler of UAE Team Emirates.

Americans Who Have Worn the Red Jersey

Chris Honer in the red jersey at La Vuelta in 2013 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kuss should feel extra proud while wearing the red jersey as he is only the second American male to wear the maillot rojo at La Vuelta.

The only other American male to do so was Chris Horner in 2013 when he won La Vuelta at the astounding age of 41.

In fact, Kuss is the first American male to lead any Grand Tour since Horner's historic ride in 2013. With La Vuelta nearly halfway over, there is still plenty of time for a change-up in the wearer of maillot rojo, but Kuss has never gone down without a fight.