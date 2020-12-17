EF Pro Cycling announce new headline sponsor and name change

EF Pro Cycling has announced a new headline sponsor for 2021.

The US-based WorldTour squad has welcomed Japanese construction and asphalt company Nippo Corporation as a joint partner, as the team will change name to EF Education-Nippo.

EF, run by former pro Jonathan Vaughters has also signed a number of riders from the Nippo Delko One Provence ProTeam as they announced their new backer.

Vaughters said: “Our team comes from far and wide, and the same is true for our partner family. There is a freedom and freshness on our roster and in our thinking between our partners since we all come from so many different places in the world. I’m very proud of that fact.

“With Nippo Corporation joining us as a title sponsor next season, we will only add to our global approach to professional cycling and exploration.”

This will be the first venture into the WorldTour for Nippo, which is ending its ProTeam sponsorship next season but will also be supporting the Swiss Continental squad Nippo-Provence-PTS Conti.

The corporation builds 90 per cent of the velodromes in Japan, also sponsoring a number of racing teams in Japan and Europe since 1988.

Director of sport for the sponsor, Hiroshi Daimon said: “It is the first time for Nippo Corporation to participate in the WorldTour, and we are thrilled and excited. It’s a new adventure for us.

“We are excited to contribute as much as possible to furthering the success of the EF Pro Cycling team across the world.”

EF has signed Japanese pro Fumiyuki Beppu to the squad from the Nippo ProTeam, along with Frenchman Julien El Fares.

Daimon said: “We hope that the Japanese athletes and technical staff, from mechanics, to soigneurs who join the team, will gain more experience and contribute to the development of Japanese cycling.”