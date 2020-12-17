Chris Froome confirms first race with his new team for 2021 

Chris Froome has announced his first race with his new Israel Start Up Nation team, as he starts his 2021 season in South America.

The four-time Tour de France winner, who has left Ineos Grenadiers after a decade, will line up with his new squad in the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina, starting on January 24.

Froome’s transfer is an exciting development for cycling fans, as the 35-year-old tries to repeat former glories with the Israeli WorldTour squad, having won seven Grand Tours with Ineos (formerly Team Sky).

He said: “This race will mark the beginning of a much-anticipated new chapter of my career. I look forward to racing with my new teammates and getting the ball rolling on the adventure that lies ahead.”

Froome is currently training in California in recent weeks, as he is able to train through his first full off-season since his awful crash in the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné.

Israel Start-Up Nation’s new sports director, Rik Verbrugghe, said: “He is not going to Argentina to win the race.

“We see it as a perfect opportunity for Chris to start the building process towards the peak of the season down the road.”

The team will be chasing stage wins in San Juan, along with their French sprinter Rudy Barbier and Guy Niv.

ISN will also be taking Tom Van Asbroeck, Alex Cataford and new signing Patrick Bevin to the race.

Team manager Kjell Carlström said: “In what is going to be an important season for the team and for Chris, the nice atmosphere and weather in the Vuelta a San Juan make it a great place to start out the season.

“Chris will get a feel for his new teammates in a short camp before the start and will be able to build on the relationships throughout the race. Racing together as a team is always important and this race setting provides a great platform for working on that.”

Team co-owner Sylvan Adams added: “I’m excited that the Israel Start-Up Nation team will kick off the 2021 season in Argentina once again, as we have raced the Vuelta a San Juan three times. Chris Froome has been training hard, and this will be his first opportunity to represent ISN as he races in our blue and white colours and returns to form.”