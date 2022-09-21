DNA Pro Cycling welcomes seven new riders and performance director Jack Seehafer for 2023

Coming off a successful season with three national titles across the Americas, DNA Pro Cycling is continuing their international approach by adding talent from Canada, Great Britain and the U.S. to their roster.

In the U.S., the pink team can always be counted on to be part of the pointy end of criteriums and stage races alike. Internationally, DNA has been building stature as well, earning national titles in three countries and giving a dominating performance during the six days of racing at the Vuelta a Colombia Feminina.

The new additions are Americans Holly Breck, Olivia Cummins, Gabrielle Lehnert and Shayna Powless; Brits Rachel Langdon and Harriet Owen; and Canadian Sarah Van Dam. The team will have five returning riders, including Colombian national road champion Diana Peñuela and Mexican national time trial champion Anet Barrera.

“We’re very excited to continue the momentum of success this year with a new-rider mix of up-and-coming talent and seasoned pros,” said team director Catherine Fegan-Kim, “this new, larger roster was carefully selected to support our ambitions in road racing in North America, Latin America and Europe.”

Olivia Cummins (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2023 Team

Now in its 10th year, DNA Pro Cycling is a joint venture owned and operated by K4 Racing and TREND Cycling Collective. The team competes across the road, mountain and gravel disciplines, and has been a home to developing riders such as Katie Clouse (now riding for Human Powered Health), Olympic ice skater Mia Manganello Kilburg, and SBT GRVL founder Amy Charity.

The 2023 UCI Roster

(* Denotes new riders)

Anet Barrera (MEX)

Holly Breck* (USA)

Olivia Cummins* (USA)

Heather Fischer (USA)

Rachel Langdon* (GBR)

Gabrielle Lehnert* (USA)

Kimberly Lucie (USA)

Harriet Owen* (GBR)

Diana Peñuela (COL)

Shayna Powless* (USA)

Kaitlyn Rauwerda (CAN)

Sarah Van Dam* (CAN)

The new additions, include:

Holly Breck, 30, is a veteran professional racer who has competed with numerous UCI teams including TWENTY20, Rally Cycling, and, currently, Torelli-Cayman Islands. She has had success in criteriums with two top 5 finishes in the Great Britain Tour Series and, recently, podiums at the Salt Lake Criterium and Manhattan Beach GP.

Olivia Cummins, 19, is the current American U23 Criterium Champion. She joins DNA from LUX Cycling Development. Cummins has had numerous podiums this year, including at two stages of the Redlands Classic (also finishing in the Green Jersey), Tulsa Tough, and Collegiate Road and Criterium nationals.

Rachel Langdon, 33 , is joining DNA from ATX Wolfpack. She has numerous notable results to her name, including winning the Redlands Classic criterium, the overall GC at the Tour of the Southern Highlands, a Badass Jersey at the Colorado Classic UCI stage race, and the USA CRITS overall season championship.

Gabrielle Lehnert, 21, is a former U.S. junior national team and world championship team member and is currently on the Andy Schleck UCI squad. Her notable results include third in the 2021 U23 U.S. national road race, a win at the Festival Cycliste de Morsele, and fourth place at Rás na mBan in the young rider competition.

Harriet Owen, 28, comes from a winning track background with gold medals at the British national track championship in 2011 and 2012, and a silver medal in the UCI junior world track championships. On the road, Owen has developed as a criterium racer with big wins including the overall at Tour of America’s Dairylands in 2019 and 2022.

Shayna Powless, 28, has a diverse cycling background as an all-arounder who races on dirt and asphalt. She won the U.S. U23 national mountain bike championship in 2013, and raced for the BMC and LIV mountain bike programs before moving to the road on the TWENTY20 program in 2017. This year, in addition to supporting many L39ion team wins, she stepped up on the podium at two stages of the UCI Joe Martin Stage Race, raced to 4th place at the U.S. Pro Road National Championship, and won the GC, Sprint, and QOM at the La Verne Stage Race.

Sarah Van Dam, 20, comes to DNA from Canada's Red Truck Racing program. Van Dam had tremendous success this year at the Pan American Track Cycling Championships with gold medals in the Omnium, Elimination, Madison, and Team Pursuit. She also won the individual pursuit at the 2022 Canadian Track Championships. On the road this year, she stood on podiums at the Redlands Bicycle Classic and the Valley of the Sun Stage Race.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jack Seehafer joins DNA

In addition to new racing talent, DNA Pro Cycling announced the hiring of Jack Seehafer as Performance Director to contribute to the team's goals in international racing.

Seehafer will direct the team alongside team co-owner and sports director Catherine Fegan-Kim.

A well-known name in women's elite racing, Seehafer was previously the U.S. women’s national team road coach and program director at all stages, from junior development to the Olympics.

From 2020 on, Seehafer worked as the second sports director for one of the best UCI WorldTour teams around, Team SD Worx.

“I’ve enjoyed watching DNA Pro Cycling grow over the last 10 years,” said Seehafer, “They have been one of the principal competitive teams in the U.S. pro peloton and I am excited to help the program level up its performance and bring in more podiums, particularly in UCI and international racing.”