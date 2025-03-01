Lidl-Trek debuts SRAM Red XPLR gravel groupset for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

WorldTour team riders to use the new 13-speed gravel groupset

Lidl-Trek SRAM Red XPLR Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Future / James Shrubsall)
James Shrubsall
By
published

The Lidl Trek team is debuting SRAM's new RED XPLR gravel-orientated groupset in today's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

The team's bikes, lined up outside the team bus on Saturday morning and waiting only for their riders, were all fitted with the 13-speed single ring group, which uses the UDH (universal derailleur hanger).

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

