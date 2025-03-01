Lidl-Trek debuts SRAM Red XPLR gravel groupset for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

The Lidl Trek team is debuting SRAM's new RED XPLR gravel-orientated groupset in today's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

The team's bikes, lined up outside the team bus on Saturday morning and waiting only for their riders, were all fitted with the 13-speed single ring group, which uses the UDH (universal derailleur hanger).

It is the first time that the group has been used in a WorldTour road race, having launched last summer, with Lidl-Trek's riders having trialled it over winter.

The most obvious features of the Lidl-Trek set-up are the solid 54-tooth chainring – which isn't a standard SRAM Red XPLR component – and the dinner-plate 46-tooth rear sprocket, which is the biggest of a 10-46 13-speed cassette.

"The maximum and the minimum gear is the same as a 2-by set-up," said Lidl-Trek technical director Glen Leven, "although we always have the big chainring in the front.

"The bottom of the cassette is the same as a 10-36," he said, "and then the last two sprockets change to 38 and 46."

Leven said the feedback from the riders had been very positive, and hailed the stiff gravel-focused rear mech that meant gears did not jump around when riding on the cobbles.

"We see a big advantage on the cobbles," he said. "It's way stiffer so the chain stays on the sprocket you choose, and you can shift under load on the cobbles. We see a big advantage in the Classic races."

The Lidl-Trek team was the only team running a UDH compatible frame at this point, Leven said, but added: "In the near future every brand will change to UDH I think."

Because its advantage lay mainly over the cobbled roads, Leven said the team would only plan to use Red XPLR during the Classics, before reverting to double chainsets for the more standard road events. The riders would be able to choose XPLR if they wish, he said, and added that all those riding it in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad had opted to do so.

