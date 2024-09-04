Kaden Groves seals hat-trick with victory on stage 17 of the Vuelta a España

Australian stamps dominance in Wout van Aert's absence

Kaden Groves at the Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) sprinted to his third stage win of this year's Vuelta a España on Wednesday, completing a hat-trick of victories on stage 17. 

The Australian, wearing the green jersey after Wout van Aert's (Visma-Lease a Bike) race abandon, powered beyond Pavel Bittner (dsm-firmenich PostNL) in a wet finale in Santander. Defeated, the Czech rider sat up before the line, leaving Groves to celebrate with his arms outstretched. 

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

