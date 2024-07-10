British Cycling announces Tour of Britain stage host towns

There are newbies and old favourites along the six-stage route from Scotland to Suffolk

Felixstowe, Tour of Britain 2023
(Image credit: SW Pix)
By
published

The Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men has announced the host stages for this year's race. It's a true tour of the nation, taking riders all the way from the Scottish borders to the southern county of Suffolk over six stages.

There will be three new stage hosts for what is the 20th edition of the race, which is held from Tuesday September 3 to Sunday September 8.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

