Pfeiffer Georgi, Stevie Williams and Lizzie Deignan take aim at British National Championships

Stacked field set for action in Saltburn over 19-23 June

Pfeiffer Georgi wins the 2023 national championships
Adam Becket
Pfeiffer Georgi, Stevie Williams and Lizzie Deignan are among the names aiming for glory at the British National Road Championships this month, as the start lists were released on Monday.

The road, circuit and time trial events will take place in the Tees Valley and North Yorkshire over 19-23 June, and mark the second year in a row that the championships are held in the region, with the road races starting and finishing in Saltburn, as they did in 2023.

