‘It was a crazy plan’ - Wout van Aert on his stunning solo Tour of Britain stage win
Belgian superstar says it’s now ‘up to the others’ to attack him as Jumbo-Visma rider takes over race lead
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Wout van Aert has said that his stunning late attack on stage five of the Tour of Britain in Felixstowe was something Jumbo-Visma cooked up on Wednesday evening, after his team-mate Olav Kooij had won yet another stage.
The Dutch rider took the victory in Newark-On-Trent on stage four to make it four wins from four for the 21-year-old.
After taking the honours in Felixstowe - which also saw him take over the race lead - Van Aert told the media, including Cycling Weekly, that his late attack was an attempt to catch out the rest of the sprinters who were expecting yet another bunch sprint in the seaside town.
Van Aert said: “It was not planned way before, it was actually a plan that came up yesterday evening. Part of it, of course, is Olav winning four stages already, so it's just nice to try something different if you can and especially as all the previous stages we saw that a lot of teams tried to get our wheel towards the final bends.
“It was a big relief. It was a bit of a crazy plan to try and surprise the bunch. But yeah, I felt the whole team was confident in it and wanted to give it a try. Already before the stage I was nervous about it... it's really cool that it worked, so yeah, a big, big relief and I'm proud of how we've raced as a team this week.”
In recent days, the Belgian explained that Jumbo-Visma had observed the rest of the sprinters' teams frantically attempting to get into Kooij’s slipstream before the Dutchman then launched his powerful sprint in the final kilometre.
Van Aert said that the team had decided that the twisting finale in Felixstowe lent itself to potential other opportunities to catch out the rest of the teams in the general classification picture.
The race wraps up in Caerphilly on Sunday, and the Belgian’s cunning late punch has now given him a three second advantage in the general classification ahead of his rivals.
“We felt the last couple of days that other teams were trying to get our wheel towards the finish, especially sprinters in the wheel of Olav,” he explained. “That's why we wanted to try something else and we knew if I could pass the guys through that final corner, there would probably be a moment of hesitation because there's not really many teammates for others really close to the front.
"I assume that worked well. I didn't see the images yet but I looked behind and I had a decent gap immediately. So from then on, I just went flat out to the finish.”
“We took it as a chance and even if it hadn't worked, the bunch was lined out and Olav had a good chance to do the sprint,” he added.
The riders rode through the Suffolk countryside in blazing heat, although the Belgian said that had no impact on proceedings for him personally.
“It was a nice, warm day. I understand it's not common in England to have this weather, so I'm really glad that for the whole week we've been racing in nice temperatures, but today was not getting even warm, it was getting much hotter. So luckily, we're used to dealing with circumstances like this.”
The final two stages will provide other riders looking to challenge Jumbo with an opportunity to take the fight to the Dutch team.
Van Aert explained that after dominating the race throughout the week, they’ll now be looking to the likes of Ineos Grenadiers and Tom Pidcock to throw down the gauntlet before they make their next move as a group.
“I think we've spent a lot already, a lot of effort to control this race every day and try to make it into a bunch sprint,” he said. “So I think it's definitely up to the others to try and chase us, especially because I'm a few seconds in the lead now.
"On the other hand, we also want the overall win of course so there's two more days where we want to really go for it.”
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. He has reported from a wide range of races and events including the Tour de France and World Championships.
-
-
Juan Sebastián Molano wins Vuelta a España stage 12 as Kaden Groves suffers mechanical
Australian suffers mechanical in final meters of the stage to Zaragoza
By Vern Pitt Published
-
Wout Van Aert takes stage five of the Tour of Britain with powerful late attack
The Jumbo-Visma rider also moves into to the GC lead, taking the jersey from team-mate Olav Kooij
By James Shrubsall Published
-
‘You never really get used to winning’ - Olav Kooij claims fourth stage from four at Tour of Britain
The Dutchman's dominance has so far been unrivalled at the race
By Tom Davidson Published
-
‘You need to have the legs’ - Olav Kooij continues Tour of Britain dominance with third successive stage win
Dutchman completes hat trick of Jumbo-Visma victories ahead of Danny van Poppel and Great Britain’s Ethan Vernon
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Olav Kooij powers to another victory on stage two of Tour of Britain
Dutchman makes it two in two for Jumbo-Visma in Wrexham
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Wout van Aert guides Olav Kooij to victory on stage one of Tour of Britain
Jumbo-Visma seal one-two on opening stage in Manchester
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Tour of Britain 2023: Route details, startlist and jerseys guide
The Tour of Britain 2023 begins on Sunday September 3 - here's all you need to know
By Stephen Puddicombe Published
-
Wout van Aert wins his first ever gravel race by nine minutes
It doesn't matter what the bike is, the Belgian can do absolutely anything he wants
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
Tom Pidcock overcomes mechanical issues to win cross-country MTB gold at World Championships
Yorkshireman says his gears were ‘jumping on every climb’ on final lap of Glentress Forest course
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Evie Richards looks to inspire next generation after World Championships mountain bike success
26-year-old grabbed bronze in the elite-women’s short track final before sixth placed finish in the Olympic cross-country race
By Tom Thewlis Published