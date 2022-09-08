Tour of Britain stage six cancelled following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Stage six of the Tour of Britain will not take place following the death of the Queen Elizabeth II, as a mark of respect.

A statement released on Thursday night said information regarding the final two stages will follow "in due course".

The race was scheduled to go from Tewkesbury to Gloucester on Friday, following Thursday's stage five from West Bridgford to Mansfield, won by Jordi Meeus. Due to the passing of the Queen, the race organisation has decided to cancel Friday's stage.

Gonzalo Serrano (Movistar) is presently in the race leader's red jersey, after he took the red jersey on Wednesday's stage five.

In the statement released on Thursday evening, a spokesperson said: "The Tour of Britain organisation, alongside the teams, riders and officials involved in the event, are deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

"We would like to send our deepest condolences to the whole of the Royal Family.

"As a result, stage six in Gloucestershire on Friday 9 September, scheduled to take place between Tewkesbury and Gloucester, will not take place.

"Further updates in regards to the status of stages seven and eight will be provided in due course."

Queen Elizabeth II's death was announced on Thursday evening, hours after the conclusion of stage five.

Prince Charles, 73, is now king, and the Duchess of Cornwall is now Queen Consort.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

It is expected that other sporting events will be paused on Friday in order to pay respect to the Queen. The third Test between England and South Africa, the PGA Championship at Wentworth will not occur, just like the Tour of Britain, although it is not known whether sporting events will happen this weekend.

A period of mourning is expected to be held in the UK over the next ten days.