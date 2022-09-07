Serrano takes stage and race lead at Helmsley on Tour of Britain stage four

Movistar's Gonzalo Serrano claimed the stage four victory and the overall lead in the Tour of Britain, outsprinting breakaway compatriots Tom Pidcock and Dylan Teuns into second and third at Helmsley, North Yorks. Pidcock's Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Oscar Fraile, who completed the breakaway quartet, was fourth after doing a huge amount of work on the run-in to the finish and leading out the sprint.

Mathijs Paaschens (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-WB), who had featured so prominently in stage three's day long breakaway, led in the bunch sprint just behind, with Sam Watson (Great Britain) sixth.

Having endured a day of downpours the previous day, the riders were treated to considerably more clement weather for today's hilly 149.5km outing from Redcar to Helmsley's Duncombe Park. But while the weather was more pleasant, the racing was far harder, with a fraught day of fierce riding over three major climbs.

More to come...