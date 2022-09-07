Serrano takes stage and race lead at Helmsley on Tour of Britain stage four

Movistar rider pips Tom Pidcock in the sprint after a brutal day of racing in the North Yorkshire Moors

Tour of Britain 2022
(Image credit: Will Palmer / SWPix)
By James Shrubsall
published

Movistar's Gonzalo Serrano claimed the stage four victory and the overall lead in the Tour of Britain, outsprinting breakaway compatriots Tom Pidcock and Dylan Teuns into second and third at Helmsley, North Yorks. Pidcock's Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Oscar Fraile, who completed the breakaway quartet, was fourth after doing a huge amount of work on the run-in to the finish and leading out the sprint.

Mathijs Paaschens (Bingoal-Pauwels Sauces-WB), who had featured so prominently in stage three's day long breakaway, led in the bunch sprint just behind, with Sam Watson (Great Britain) sixth.

Having endured a day of downpours the previous day, the riders were treated to considerably more clement weather for today's hilly 149.5km outing from Redcar to Helmsley's Duncombe Park. But while the weather was more pleasant, the racing was far harder, with a fraught day of fierce riding over three major climbs.

More to come...

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 


Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.


A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now in the past, although that doesn't stop him banging on tirelessly about "that one time" he nearly rode a 20-minute '10', and planning the big comeback that everyone knows will never actually happen.


