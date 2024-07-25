British Cycling says first two stages of Tour of Britain will be most 'challenging' in race's history

Riders set to face 5,000 metres of climbing across first two stages in the Scottish borders and northern England

Ethan Hayter
Tom Thewlis
By
published
inNews

British Cycling believe that the first two stages of this September’s Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men will be the toughest in the race’s history. 

In a press release detailing the full routes of the opening two stages, it was revealed that the peloton will face 5,000 metres of elevation gain in the Scottish borders and northern England. 

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

