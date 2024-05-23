British Cycling's future secured by 'game-changing' title sponsor deal with Lloyds Bank

The 'landmark' partnership will see the bank sponsor the Tours of Britain and be present on GB's cycling kit

Adam Becket
British Cycling's future has been guaranteed by a "landmark" sponsorship deal with Lloyds Bank, which will see the company become the governing body's lead partner, it was announced on Thursday.

Lloyds will be the title partner of the Tours of Britain, National Series events, the National Championships, and the brand's logo will feature on the Great Britain Cycling Team's kit. The deal was signed last week, and the first evidence of it will be seen at the Tour of Britain Women, which starts in a fortnight.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

