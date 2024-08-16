Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphilippe confirmed for Tour of Britain Men

Double Olympic champion and Alaphilippe headline Soudal Quick-Step team selection

Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphilippe
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphilippe will both ride the upcoming Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men for Soudal Quick-Step, British Cycling Events revealed on Friday. 

After recently winning two gold medals at the Paris Olympics, Evenepoel will make his Tour of Britain debut as he builds for the upcoming road World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland at the end of September. 

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered races elsewhere across the world. 

As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and helps with coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

