Olympic champion Tom Pidcock confirmed for mountain bike world title defence

Pidcock to head up British team at Andorra World Championships next week

Tom Pidcock
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Tom Pidcock will ride the Mountain Bike World Championships in Andorra, it was confirmed on Tuesday, defending the world title he won in Glasgow last summer

After becoming a double Olympic champion in the mountain bike cross-country event in Paris, Pidcock had a brief break from competition but will return to action at the worlds in Andorra next week. 

