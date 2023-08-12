Evie Richards looks to inspire next generation after World Championships mountain bike success

26-year-old grabbed bronze in the elite-women’s short track final before sixth placed finish in the Olympic cross-country race

Evie Richards
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By Tom Thewlis
published

Evie Richards hopes that she can inspire the next generation to take up mountain biking after her week of success at the World Championships.

The 26-year-old from Worcestershire took the bronze medal in the elite women’s short track final on Thursday evening before finishing sixth behind France’s Pauline Ferrand-Prévot in the Olympic cross-country race.

Ferrand-Prévot won gold in both events continuing her dominance in female mountain biking.

Speaking to the media after finishing in the top ten in Glentress on Saturday, Richards said that she hoped her success along with that of Tom Pidcock and Charlie Alridge could spark further interest in the discipline from younger up and coming riders.

She also explained that her medal winning performance earlier this week had taken its toll on a wet and wild afternoon in Glentress forest.

“I was tired to start,” Richards said. “I just tried to hang on for dear life after getting a good start. I pushed as hard as I could and couldn’t stay with that medal – but I gave it all that I could. I think I was still tired from the short track, to be honest.

“It was amazing. I just felt I was really happy that I could push, that I was competitive, I wasn’t off the back – and the crowds were amazing. I feel really lucky that I got to race in front of them today."

Despite missing out on the cross-country podium, Richards said there were plenty of positives to take from her performances in Scotland and those of the other British mountain bikers competing.

Tom Pidcock came third in the men’s short track final to grab another bronze medal for Great Britain to match Richards. Charlie Aldridge was also crowned under 23 cross-country world champion on Friday.

“It’s been an amazing week,” she said. I feel so lucky. When I was washing up in the kitchen, even, I was thinking it was so nice to race in the UK.

“I’m just so happy that all my friends and family are here. With the medals for Charlie, me and Tom, I really hope we can inspire the next generation.

“Because it would be great if we can keep this course and get more riders coming up in the UK. It’s really great having it here.”

News and Features Writer

Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.

