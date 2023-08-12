Evie Richards looks to inspire next generation after World Championships mountain bike success
26-year-old grabbed bronze in the elite-women’s short track final before sixth placed finish in the Olympic cross-country race
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Evie Richards hopes that she can inspire the next generation to take up mountain biking after her week of success at the World Championships.
The 26-year-old from Worcestershire took the bronze medal in the elite women’s short track final on Thursday evening before finishing sixth behind France’s Pauline Ferrand-Prévot in the Olympic cross-country race.
Ferrand-Prévot won gold in both events continuing her dominance in female mountain biking.
Speaking to the media after finishing in the top ten in Glentress on Saturday, Richards said that she hoped her success along with that of Tom Pidcock and Charlie Alridge could spark further interest in the discipline from younger up and coming riders.
She also explained that her medal winning performance earlier this week had taken its toll on a wet and wild afternoon in Glentress forest.
“I was tired to start,” Richards said. “I just tried to hang on for dear life after getting a good start. I pushed as hard as I could and couldn’t stay with that medal – but I gave it all that I could. I think I was still tired from the short track, to be honest.
“It was amazing. I just felt I was really happy that I could push, that I was competitive, I wasn’t off the back – and the crowds were amazing. I feel really lucky that I got to race in front of them today."
Despite missing out on the cross-country podium, Richards said there were plenty of positives to take from her performances in Scotland and those of the other British mountain bikers competing.
Tom Pidcock came third in the men’s short track final to grab another bronze medal for Great Britain to match Richards. Charlie Aldridge was also crowned under 23 cross-country world champion on Friday.
“It’s been an amazing week,” she said. I feel so lucky. When I was washing up in the kitchen, even, I was thinking it was so nice to race in the UK.
“I’m just so happy that all my friends and family are here. With the medals for Charlie, me and Tom, I really hope we can inspire the next generation.
“Because it would be great if we can keep this course and get more riders coming up in the UK. It’s really great having it here.”
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.
-
-
Tan walls and colour coordinated pedals: Lizzie Deignan's Trek Émonda SLR
By Luke Friend Published
-
Longtermers: Sam Gupta's Specialized Allez
The 2015 Allez chassis was purchased by our video manager during his bike shop days - when expectations exceeded financial means, untill Facebook Marketplace came to the rescue
By Sam Gupta Published
-
Remco Evenepoel hopes transfer speculation 'calms down' after winning time trial gold at World Championships
Belgian beat Filippo Ganna of Italy and 19-year-old Josh Tarling to elite world title in Stirling
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
‘I’ve backed up the hype’ - Ben Wiggins wins World Championships silver medal in junior time trial
18-year-old says he is unfazed by increased attention that comes with being Bradley Wiggins’ son
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
‘I hope I get a cow’ - Josh Tarling aiming for the top prize at World Championships
Welshman competing in elite men’s individual time trial on Friday afternoon
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'Tom crashed me out': Pidcock slammed by German MTB rival as he wins bronze at World Championships
Luca Schwarzbauer says British rider's actions prevented him from taking medal in Glentress Forest
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'If the race was yesterday, I wouldn't have started' - Chloé Dygert battles illness to win World Championships time trial
American considered leaving cycling at the start of the year, but has come back to win her tenth senior world title
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'All being well I’ll still be racing next year' but 'it's coming to an end' - Geraint Thomas on Ineos Grenadiers future
'It's nice to be arriving at a Worlds in decent nick' says the Welshman ahead of individual time trial in Stirling
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Junior rider goes from horror crash to World Championships title in just five days
Eighteen-year-old Felicity Wilson-Haffenden was covered in road rash when she won the junior individual time trial
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Vollering, Kopecky, or another? Five contenders for the women's World Championships road race
It's hard to look past a dominant SD Worx rider, but will the Dutch have it all their own way?
By Adam Becket Published