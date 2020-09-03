Salsa Cycles all-road range: which model is right for you?

Salsa Cycles began life, officially, in 1982. The brainchild of Ross Shafer, a custom frame builder with a love for mountain biking and a penchant for innovation, its initial offerings were three production mountain bike stems. Soon after it released its first production mtb frame, the Ala Carte.

Shafer, from his little shop in Petaluma, CA channeled the pioneering spirit of the Northern Californian mountain biking scene into his designs. He invented a number of products, including the roller cable guide and some of the earliest butted cro-moly handlebars. Salsa even supplied custom stems to the US Olympic time trial squad. Shafer eventually sold Salsa Cycles to Quality Bicycle Products in 1997. From here, QBP continued with Salsa’s adventurous nature, eventually using the tagline ‘Adventure By Bike’ to promote the brand.

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Under the QBP umbrella, Salsa has played a leading role in the development of both the gravel and bikepacking scenes. Deeply involved in early gravel races and off-road endurance events, the brand’s developers used this experience to inform their product development. Long before the mainstream caught up, Salsa reacted. Salsa launched production gravel race machines and drop-bar mountain bikes that were an evolution of the progressive thinking that Shafer used to create the brand in the beginning.

Now Salsa Cycles offer an extensive stable of adventure bikes alongside a range of complementary components and accessories.

Salsa’s all-road models

While Salsa Cycles produces both a range of mountain bikes and fat bikes, it’s the all-road offerings that we’re going to be taking a look at in this guide. Drop bar bikes today have few limitations. Salsa’s extensive range of models mirrors this diversity. From bikepacking to endurance, road riding to gravel racing, it’s designing bikes fit for a whole range of purposes.

Adding further depth to its all-road range, each model comes in a variety of builds, tailored to suit varying budgets and component preferences. Here’s the all-road bikes in more detail…

Salsa Warbird

The Warbird is now in its eighth year. It’s become a mainstay of the US gravel market: helped in no small part by its credentials as one of gravel racing’s first production bikes. This is a bike born out of gravel racing’s early days. Designers saw the limits of using road and cross bikes for this nascent discipline and tweaked the geometry accordingly. They slackened the head tube. They lowered the bottom bracket. The wheelbase got longer. It’s been the blueprint for all-road and gravel bikes ever since.

The Warbird is built around similar considerations today. Namely to produce a comfortable ride over rough and varied terrain. The high-modulus carbon frame features Salsa’s Class 5 Vibration Reduction System, which blends compliance with stiffness, through its innovative seat and chainstay design. Elsewhere the geometry has continued to evolve. Salsa has lengthened the Warbird’s top tube to aid stability during rough descents. Though designed around a racier 700x42mm tire size, it will fit up to a 700x 45mm or 650b x 2.0.

Other notable updates include its full-carbon utility ‘Waxwing’ fork that features a range of mounts as well as internal routing options for a dynamo hub. The Three-Stay fork mounts house the brand’s Anything cages, allowing you to carry not only larger water bottles but also lightweight kit. Coupled with the frame’s two or three bottle mounts (56cm frame and above get three mounts) and the additional accessory mount on the underside of the down tube, the Warbird is not just ultra-endurance race ready but equipped for a bikepacking adventure too.

There are currently six complete bike options available including both 1x and 2x offerings and a Di2 build. The Warbird is also available as a frameset only. Prices for complete builds start at $2599 for the Sram Apex 1 equipped model.

Buy Now: Salsa Warbird Apex 1 700

Salsa Vaya

The Vaya was first introduced in 2009 and has continued to develop as the brand’s steel framed do-it-all drop bar bike. Popular with tourers and commuters as well as ‘any-road’ disciples, Salsa’s adventure credentials are clearly evident in this bike. Think plenty of mounts for mudguards, racks and cages and clearance for up to 700 x 50mm tires.

The frame geometry points to its ability to handle both loads and rough terrain thanks to a low bottom bracket, while its generous stack height is a nod to comfort. In addition, current models feature a carbon ‘Waxwing’ fork, increasing comfort while reducing the bike’s overall weight. It’s currently available in two complete build options as well as a frameset only. The GRX 600-equipped Vaya retails for $2299.

Buy Now: Salsa Vaya GRX 600

Salsa Marrakesh

The Marrakesh demonstrates Salsa’s commitment to producing a range of drop-bar adventure bikes that cover all niches. The Vaya was created for light touring. The Marrakesh, however, is here to take you around the world.

It’s a bike for day in, day out comfort. To meet this end, the Marrakesh features a triple-butted steel frame with stability-enhancing geometry. As with all capable touring bikes it has features galore. There’s Salsa’s famously versatile Alternator dropouts, so you can run it both as a single speed or geared, with QR or thru-axles, while also accommodating a Rohloff hub should you so wish. This also means an adjustable wheelbase, so you can dial in to suit your needs. There’s no oversight here either, the frameset offers cable routing for all these solutions.

Elsewhere there are front and rear racks included as well as an array of frame and fork mounts and the option to fit downtube shifters. The Marrakesh is also available as a frameset only. Prices for complete bikes start at $1599.

Buy Now: Salsa Marrakesh Sora bike

Salsa Fargo

As bikepacking began to take hold, Salsa recognized a gap in the market for a production machine that was part drop-bar mountain bike and part off-road tourer. The developers thought about the ideal drop-bar bike to handle the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route. The result was the Fargo.

Since its birth in 2009 the Fargo has undergone plenty of transformations but the DNA of the original bike remains. It can carry loads deep into the wilderness, handling a variety of surfaces. But unloaded it can shred technical singletrack with ease.

The Fargo builds around its dependable steel frame. It features the aforementioned Alternator dropout, giving the bike added versatility. There’a also the carbon ‘Firestarter 110 Deluxe’ fork. It’s home to two sets of Salsa’s Three-pack mounts on each fork leg, making carrying additional water and kit a breeze.

The bikes come specced with 29 x 2.2” tires but you can also fit 27.5 x 3” tires. Models start at $1999. In addition the Fargo can be purchased as frameset only in both steel and titanium.

Buy Now: Salsa Fargo Apex 1 Bike

Salsa Cutthroat

In many ways the Cutthroat is the Fargo’s fancier sibling. It’s made to handle the same varied terrain and pull double-duty as both a bikepacking workhorse and a capable single and double-track machine. But its lighter carbon frameset makes it desirable for those competing in ultra-endurance races around the globe.

This high-modulus frameset features the same Vibration Reduction System as the Warbird. The fork is an upgrade, providing 32% more compliance than the previous version. There are now abrasion-resistant plates protecting high-wear areas, too. Aiding the Cutthroat’s Tour Divide credentials further it features numerous bag and bottle mounts. It also utilizes a ‘road boost’ drivechain. This combines a mountain bike chainset with a road derailleur and cassette to allow for greater tire clearance and a super-wide gearing range.

There are currently four Cutthroat complete bike options, including a top-of-the-rage Shimano GRX Di2 equipped model. It’s also available as a frameset only.

Buy Now: Salsa Cutthroat Carbon GRX 600 bike

Salsa Journeyman

The ‘all-road’ category demands versatility. To help the Journeyman deliver this Salsa has taken geometry cues from both the Vaya and the Warbird. The result is a bike that promotes confidence through a stable ride. It blends an aluminium frame with a carbon fork for comfort and forgiveness. It comes equipped with an array of mounts and eyelights, so you can fit it with mudguards, front and rear racks and of course Salsa’s Anything cages. Salsa lists its uses as all-road, gravel and light touring. You can add commuting to this trifecta.

The Journeyman comes in a number of complete builds offering both 1x and 2x drive chain, 700c and 650b wheelset and a flat bar options. Prices start at $949.

Buy Now: Salsa Journeyman Flat bar 650 bike

Salsa Warroad

Salsa don’t tend to design bikes for a single purpose. Even its Warroad model – the closest it has to a dedicated road machine – is just at home on the gravel and the dirt as it is on the smoother stuff. According to Salsa the bike’s unofficial motto is ‘80% road, 20% whatever’. Looking at the Warroad you can see why.

Its carbon frameset uses the brand’s Class 5 VRS that promotes vertical compliance and lateral stiffness. Geometry wise it points to a bike ready for long days in the saddle over a variety of surfaces. But it looks to achieve this without sacrificing its handling when it’s time to perform. To find this balance the Warroad combines high trail with shorter chainstays – 415 mm compared to the Warbird’s 430mm. Salsa says the result is a bike that’s both stable and nimble.

As you might expect, the Warroad is equipped with a variety of mounts. You can run it with guards and a rack, making it a viable option if you need a bike for winter riding and a spot of commuting too.

An expansive range of complete builds helps increase the Warroad’s versatility further still. There’s a Sram Force AXS equipped model that retails at $5899 as well as more budget friendly builds like the Sram Apex 1 bike. The Warroad is also available in both 700c and 650b builds.

Buy Now: Salsa Warroad Carbon Apex 1 bike

Salsa Stormchaser

The Stormchaser is further evidence of Salsa’s desire to produce bikes that meet specific demands. In this case, an aluminium single-speed gravel bike that’s at home when the going gets tough. Or wet. Or muddy.

The Stormchaser borrows much of its geometry from the Warbird. In essence, its design promotes a comfortable riding position no matter the terrain. It gets its wet-weather credentials via increased clearance that’s 40% greater than the Warbird. The result is a maximum tire size of 700 x 50mm or 650b x 50mm. Elsewhere there are mudguard mounts and internal cable routing. Extra wide Cowchipper bars add further stability and improve handling in poor conditions.

Other notable details include the Alternator dropouts which make for easy gearing adjustments – the Stormchaser comes installed with a 17t and 18t cog.

It’s available as a complete build that retails at $1499 as well as a frameset only.