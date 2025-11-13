'The potential is enormous' - Team Amani launches first-ever Women’s UCI Continental Cycling Team from Africa

Team Amani today unveiled the first women’s UCI Continental Cycling Team from Africa, with four-time Olympian Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio introducing the new squad on stage at Rouleur Live.

The new team is registered in Ethiopia and features riders from Rwanda, Ethiopia and across East Africa. It aims to participate in the Tour de France Femmes, Giro d’Italia Donne and La Vuelta Femenina by 2028.

The launch marks a significant milestone for the East African high-performance collective, which was founded in 2020 to dismantle long-standing barriers that have prevented African cyclists from reaching the sport’s top tiers.

These barriers include limited access to international race calendars, high-performance facilities, visas, and sponsorship opportunities. By establishing a fully African-based Continental team, Team Amani aims to change that trajectory. What’s more, rather than exporting riders to European academies, Team Amani focuses on building elite infrastructure, coaching and pathways on the African continent itself.

Moolman-Pasio, a South African rider who has been racing on the UCI Women's WorldTour since 2010, joins the team as a mentor and ambassador. She said the partnership aligns deeply with her values.

“As a pioneer for African women’s cycling, reaching this stage of my career feels like the right moment to give back and help the next generation of African talent reach the highest level," she said.

"When I was properly introduced to Team Amani earlier this year, I was deeply inspired by the project’s vision. Rather than following the traditional model of sending African riders to Europe and hoping they adapt, Amani is building high-performance infrastructure in Africa — where riders feel at home, supported by their own cultures and communities — and then creating pathways to Europe in a sustainable way."

She added that the riders’ potential is unmistakable: “Having seen the level of talent firsthand, I’m convinced that the potential is enormous… I’m proud to play a hands-on role in helping them unlock that potential and to see African women line up at the world’s biggest races in the years to come.”

The women's team will begin racing in Europe in the Spring of 2026 with a focus on progression and preparation as it builds toward its Grand Tour ambitions in future years.

The team was clear about its intentions to develop not only individual cycling talents, but rather, to build an African team that "can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the best in the world".

“Establishing this team with ambitions to race competitively in the biggest races in the world within three years feels like a watershed moment for our project,” said Mikel Delagrange, Team Amani co-founder. “We’ve always believed that with like-for-like resources our athletes could compete with the best… Our message to the young women on our team is that the only limitation they have now is that of their own imaginations.”

Among the first confirmed athletes is Xaverine Nirere, Rwanda’s national ITT champion. More rider announcements will roll out as the roster finalises.

Team Amani will be supported in the 2026 season by its long-term partners, including Rapha, POC, SRAM, Wahoo, Factor, Fizik, Schwalbe, Buff, BBB, 226ers, Tailfin and Vekta.