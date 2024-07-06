The new sprint king: Biniam Girmay reveals plan to win the Tour de France's green jersey

The Eritrean scored his second win of the race and now holds a comfortable lead in the race for green

Biniam Girmay
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published

In writing his name into the history books on stage three as the first black African to win a stage of the Tour de France, Biniam Girmay wasn’t just ticking a box that should have been filled-in much earlier, but instead starting his path to sporting stardom.

On stage eight, another day of frequent rain showers, Girmay, resplendent in the green jersey as the leader of the points classification, outsprinted Jasper Philipsen and Arnaud De Lie in Colombey-les-Deux-Églises to win his second stage of the race, a tally that very few, if any, would have predicted before the race got underway.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸