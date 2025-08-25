'Certain issues simply made my continuation at the team untenable' – Derek Gee makes statement on Israel-Premier Tech contract situation

Derek Gee has confirmed that he is attempting to terminate his contract with Israel-Premier Tech, publicly speaking out on the issue for the first time.

In a post on social media on Monday afternoon, the Canadian said "certain issues simply made my continuation at the team untenable". It follows Israel-Premier Tech releasing a statement last week saying that Gee's contract was still valid and would last until 2028.

"I confirm that my contract with Israel-Premier Tech has been formally and duly terminated by my legal representatives," the 28-year-old wrote on X and Instagram on Monday.

"This was not an easy decision, but one I made after careful consideration and for legitimate reasons. Certain issues simply made my continuation at the team untenable," he continued.

"In accordance with UCI regulations, I have not yet signed with, nor even spoke to, any new teams. I wish to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff and riders I had the privilege of working with in my time in the organisation."

Gee, the Canadian national champion, was supposed to be riding the Vuelta a España, but was removed from the IPT squad at late notice. He has ridden professionally for the squad since 2023, finishing ninth at the Tour de France last year and fourth at the Giro d'Italia this year.

For a mid-contract transfer move between teams to go ahead, agreement has to be reached between the rider and his past and future squads, and the UCI – as in the case of Remco Evenepoel, who is moving to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe next season, after ending his contract with Soudal Quick-Step early, with compensation believed to be agreed between the two.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It appears that this is not the case with Israel-Premier Tech. On Monday, the team said: "Israel-Premier Tech remains firm in its stance that Derek Gee’s contract with the team is valid. The situation is now in the hands of the UCI and legal representatives to resolve. No further comments can be made."

The matter was made public on Friday, with the suggestion that Gee would be moving to Ineos Grenadiers, although this has not been confirmed.

"Israel-Premier Tech was unexpectedly issued a notice of termination from lawyers representing Derek Gee on Friday, 9 August," the team said last week, when Gee's actions were revealed. "Gee, who is contracted with Israel - Premier Tech until 2028 after signing a five-year contract extension in 2023, had been engaged in discussions with team management to renegotiate the conditions of his current contract.

"Israel-Premier Tech firmly believes that Gee’s contract is valid until 2028 and is engaged in continued discussions with Gee’s representatives and the UCI to resolve the situation and uphold the respective contract. No further comments can be made at this time."