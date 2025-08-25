'Certain issues simply made my continuation at the team untenable' – Derek Gee makes statement on Israel-Premier Tech contract situation

Canadian's team says that it "firmly believes that Gee’s contract is valid until 2028".

Derek Gee at the 2025 Giro d&#039;Italia
Derek Gee has confirmed that he is attempting to terminate his contract with Israel-Premier Tech, publicly speaking out on the issue for the first time.

In a post on social media on Monday afternoon, the Canadian said "certain issues simply made my continuation at the team untenable". It follows Israel-Premier Tech releasing a statement last week saying that Gee's contract was still valid and would last until 2028.

It appears that this is not the case with Israel-Premier Tech. On Monday, the team said: "Israel-Premier Tech remains firm in its stance that Derek Gee’s contract with the team is valid. The situation is now in the hands of the UCI and legal representatives to resolve. No further comments can be made."

"Israel-Premier Tech firmly believes that Gee’s contract is valid until 2028 and is engaged in continued discussions with Gee’s representatives and the UCI to resolve the situation and uphold the respective contract. No further comments can be made at this time."

