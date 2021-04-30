Ben Swift
After seven seasons with Sky, Swift elected to switch to the UAE Abu Dhabi team for 2017.
Clearly preferring the British nature of team Sky, he switched back for the 2019 season. He won the 2019 British national championships, arguably his biggest result to date.
Date of birth: 5 November 1987
Height: 179cm
Weight: 69kg
Team: Team Ineos
He was then signed by Sky for 2010, where he amassed a series of victories and high placings in prestigious races. The pinnacle has so far perhaps been his second place at Milan-San Remo in 2016 – following on from his third in 2014 – once again showing he has the potential to contest the biggest races.
Although recognised more as a sprinter on the road, Ben Swift's formative years in the saddle were spent as a track rider. His talents in the velodrome were spotted early on by British Cycling as he won junior national titles, and he became part of its Academy.
Success on the road followed in 2007, when Swift won a stage of the Giro delle Regioni in Italy and won the mountains classification in the Tour of Britain riding as a stagiaire for the Barloworld team.
In 2009, Swift got his first taste of being on a top-level team as he was signed to Katusha, where he won a stage of the Tour of Britain.
Although a major victory has thus far eluded Swift, not least due to niggling injuries, a big win is surely just around the corner as the likeable Rotherham man reaches his early thirties.
Latest
Ben Swift: Yorkshire race the hardest Worlds I've done
The British champion finished 31st on a gruelling day at the World Championships
Ben Swift: ‘Laying in intensive care, coming back is the last thing on your mind’
Ben Swift has reflected on his undulating fortunes as he is set to lead the men’s road race team at the Yorkshire 2019 World Championships.
British champion Ben Swift extends contract with Team Ineos
Owain Doull and Chris Lawless also among those give new contracts with the British team
Ben Swift optimistic after ‘scary crash’ that left him in intensive care
Ben Swift is optimistic about his recovery after a crash that left him in intensive care not long after he re-joined Team Ineos.
Ben Swift posts photos of injuries from training crash as he is discharged from hospital
Team Sky rider crashed on training ride last week in Tenerife
Ben Swift recovering after suffering spleen rupture in training crash
Swift hopes to be recovered in time to compete at Milan-San Remo in March
Ben Swift ‘missed Team Sky's unity’ as he takes Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage two podium
Ben Swift says he missed Team Sky’s unity as he took a podium finish in the Volta a Valenciana stage two sprint.
Ben Swift 'close' on contract with new team for 2019 season
Briton leaves UAE Team Emirates after a difficult two years
Ben Swift unsure of form ahead of Milan-San Remo
Lack of racing and team orders puts doubt on repeat podium finish at Italian Monument
Colnago owners' day: celebrating the Italian brand with its biggest fans
Last autumn saw the very first Colnago owners’ day in the UK — CW joined the Italophiles in Gloucestershire to ask them what makes their bikes so special - Photos by Jesse Wild
