Ben Swift ends up in hospital after Tour de Romandie crash

British sprinter Ben Swift caught up in crash near the finish of the final stage of the Tour de Romandie, and goes to hospital for medical checks

- Team Sky rider later given all clear

Ben Swift (Team Sky) was taken to hospital after the final stage of the Tour de Romandie in Switzerland on Sunday after being caught up in a crash.

The mass crash occurred inside the final kilometre of the stage from Ollon to Genève, which brought down a number of riders hoping to contest the bunch sprint, including Swift.

Photos courtesy of Cosmo Kedros / @CosmoKedros

Despite re-mounting his bike and finishing the stage, the 28-year-old from Rotherham discovered he had injured his knee and ribs, and was taken to hospital for medical checks to assess the damage.

“All in all pretty crap week for myself,” Swift said on Twitter after the stage. “Took a kicking all week and then crashed heavy in the final. In hospital for checks now.”

Swift later reported that he hadn’t suffer any fractures and hoped to make the start of the Tour of California in mid-May.

Earlier in the stage, Sky’s Chris Froome – winner of the previous day’s stage – made a rare appearance in an escape group as part of a 10-man group.

As the catch looked imminent, Froome had dropped back to the bunch to assist in leading out Swift for the sprint before the crash took place.

Swiss rider Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) took the sprint victory, with Colombian Nairo Quintana (Movistar) sealing the overall win.

Earlier this year, Swift finished second in Milan-San Remo and took the points classification at the Vuelta a Andalucía.