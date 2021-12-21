Ben Swift among five contract renewals as Ineos Grenadiers complete 2022 squad
Jonathan Castroviejo, Salvatore Puccio, Brandon Rivera and Cameron Wurf also sign deals taking them into next season
By Adam Becket published
Ineos Grenadiers have completed their lineup for 2022 with the announcement of five contract extensions on Tuesday.
Those continuing to ride with the British team into the next season are Ben Swift, Brandon Rivera, Salvatore Puccio, Jonathan Castroviejo and Cameron Wurf. The five re-signings mean Ineos Grenadiers will have 31 members next year.
Swift, Rivera and Wurf have all been handed one-year deals, while Castroviejo and Puccio will ride on until at least 2023 with the squad.
British champion Swift was one of the founding members of what was then Team Sky, and has been at the team continuously aside from two years at UAE-Team Emirates.
He has twice made the podium of Milan-San Remo, and has won multiple races for Team Sky and Ineos Grenadiers, but has developed into more of a road captain in recent years.
"This team has always been home to me," he said in a team press release. "I’ve spent so much of my career here and I feel like I keep growing. I keep developing, keep learning, and that’s something this team is incredibly good at. We never sit on our laurels.
"Now I’m really excited by this young group of riders coming through and I want to help them progress, while getting the best out of myself, doing the best for the team, and helping push these young guys on. It’s very exciting."
Puccio has spent his whole career with the team, and is an invaluable domestique, being part of four grand tour wins, and riding 15 in total. He has never won a race in his 11 years in the pro peloton, but has been praised for his selfless riding.
"I feel as though I get stronger every year here and I cannot imagine myself on another team," the Italian said.
"I feel part of a family and I always have done, since the moment I became a Team Sky rider. I’ve been a part of so many special memories for the fans of our team and it’s been an incredible time. I always strive to be at my absolute best to help our leaders make history and I can’t wait to continue this journey."
Another super-domestique staying with the team is Castroviejo, who was part of both the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France lineups in 2021. The multiple Spanish TT champion has been a key part of four grand tour wins as well.
In the Ineos Grenadiers press release, he said: "I am really happy to be staying with this great team, I feel at home here and consider it the best place for me to be, it really fits my mentality. I have a lot of friends, and enjoy being a part of such a great atmosphere. I like the way we work together, and I hope to keep helping my teammates secure big victories and grow our palmarés even further over the coming seasons."
Wurf joined Ineos as a last-minute replacement for Vasil Kiryienka in 2020, combining his domestique duties in road racing with training for triathlons. The multiple Ironman champion is targeting the Ironman World Championships in October.
"Ironman is a very individual sport but I never feel like that now," Wurf explained. "I love the fact that I can go and do that and then come back to help the team in a role I really love. It’s so fulfilling to be able to play the role of domestique and help our guys win. It motivates me to go and win myself in Ironman and the guys really make me feel special."
Colombian climber Rivera also joined the team in 2020. While he did not ride much in 2021, competing in only 22 race days, he will be continuing to work for the team until the end of next year.
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
