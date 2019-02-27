Ben Swift posts photos of injuries from training crash as he is discharged from hospital

Team Sky rider crashed on training ride last week in Tenerife

Ben Swift has posted on social media the after-effects of his training crash in Tenerife which resulted in a ruptured spleen.

Having re-signed for Team Sky in the off-season after leaving them at the end of 2016, Swift was training on the Spanish island with Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas when he took a tumble.

However, the Yorkshireman posted good news that he was being discharged from hospital as well as a few pictures on his Instagram account.

>>> E3 BinckBank poster draws criticism after using body painted women to depict frog

“It’s been one long week in hospital but I have made really good progress and I have finally been discharged and will be on my way home tomorrow,” Swift wrote.

“Big thank you to everyone that showed concern and gave me well wishes, reading it all helped pass the time. Looking forward to recovering and getting back with the @teamsky boys”

Despite the superficial injuries of the facial wounds and road rash, further scans revealed he had ruptured his spleen.

This led to doctors operating on Swift last Wednesday to reduce the risk of further bleeding.

>>> Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2019: all you need to know

He was set to line up at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne this weekend, which is now not possible.

But Swift still hopes to ride Milan-San Remo in March, a race that he has finished on the podium twice in his career, third in the 2014 and second in 2016, which was his final year before leaving Team Sky for UAE Team Emirates.