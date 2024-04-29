'Tadej Pogačar is capable of winning every stage of the Giro d'Italia', says Ineos Grenadiers DS

Zak Dempster expects the Slovenian to 'go after it from the start', but that won't stop Ineos Grenadiers trying to win the pink jersey

Tadej Pogacar at Liege-BAstogne-Liege
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

Ineos Grenadiers are ready to take on a rampant Tadej Pogačar at this year's Giro d'Italia, a rider "capable of winning every stage" at the race, according to sports director Zak Dempster. 

The Italian Grand Tour begins this Saturday in Turin, with recent Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner Pogačar the favourite for overall victory. Looking to challenge him will be last year's runner-up, Geraint Thomas, the Ineos Grenadiers leader. 

