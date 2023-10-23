Geraint Thomas signs two-year contract extension with Ineos Grenadiers, possibly his last

Geraint Thomas has signed a two-year contract extension with Ineos Grenadiers, meaning the Welshman will remain a professional until he is at least 39. It is likely to be his last contract as a professional rider.

The 37-year-old finished second at the Giro d'Italia in May after losing time to Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) on the penultimate day, and has been Ineos' most consistent Grand Tour rider in recent years, finishing third at the Tour de France in 2022.

Thomas won the Tour de France in 2018, the crowning achievement of his career, but has been a big performer for his team over the years, both as a GC leader and as a super-domestique.

His contract renewal is not a surprise - Ineos were light on big name GC riders for next year - and has been a long time coming, but is a vote of confidence in Thomas' professionalism and ability to continue to challenge in the biggest races over the next couple of seasons.

“I am really delighted to extend my time as an Ineos Grenadier. I still just love riding my bike – racing and training with the boys – every single aspect of it,” Thomas said.

“Although you ‘never say never’, in my head this is my last contract - but I know that I still have two more big years in me. And I wouldn’t have continued in a different team.

“This team understands me and, importantly, knows what it takes to achieve success. I have childhood mates here - Luke [Rowe] and Swifty [Ben Swift] as riders and [Ian] Stannard now in management, and I’ve known Rod [Ellingworth] since 2003. This really does feel like home.

“We’re an ambitious group and have some big goals ahead. I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in again and want to help the team continue to progress.”

Ellingworth, the team's deputy principal, said: "‘G’ is such an integral part of our team’s set-up and rider culture. Not only has he won some of the biggest races in the world, but he’s also shown he’s a true champion off the bike, through the crucial role he plays across the wider team and with the younger riders.

“The team’s ambition is to again stand on the top step of the Tour de France podium and Geraint is going to play an integral part in realising that goal as we bring through a crop of young and exciting talent at the Ineos Grenadiers.”

In terms of what his 2024 program will be, it is likely that Thomas will have leadership at one of the Grand Tours, although it is unknown which one.

"I want to continue to be highly competitive in anything really; maybe look at going to the Classics again or ride GC in Grand Tours or help whoever is going to be the next guy coming through, but I just want to have a positive impact on the team," he said.

“I’m at that stage where I’m still hungry to perform but at the same time, I am happy to help the team. I want to try and help us push forward to get back to the very top of the sport.”

The renewal of Thomas's contract is the first of an expected few at the British squad. Ineos Grenadiers are yet to announce any transfers for next season, while Tao Geoghegan Hart, Dani Martínez, Pavel Sivakov, and Ben Tulett are all departing.