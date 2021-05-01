Luke Rowe
Luke Rowe has proven himself a loyal and tactically astute domestique over the years, helping Chris Froome to his Tour de France victories in 2015, 2016 and 2017. Moreover, Rowe has developed into the squad's team captain which means he'll be making many of the crucial mid-race decisions for the team.
A fellow product of the British Cycling academy along with team-mates Geraint Thomas, Peter Kennaugh and Ian Stannard, Rowe's career has yet to produce a flourish of personal success that might have been expected by a rider of his talent after eight years with Team Sky.
But he's shown his potential to grow into one of Britain's most successful Classics riders. In 2016, he headed the Sky team at Monuments Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix alongside Stannard, recording a fifth place at Flanders to add to an eighth place finish at Roubaix he achieved in 2015.
Ill fortune struck late in the season when he fractured his tibia and fibula whilst whitewater rafting at his brothers stag party. Disproving doctors expectations, he returned to cycling in February of 2018. However, another two seasons of average classics performances awaited. The Welshman still believes the form is there, so only time will tell.
Another notable moment occurred in the 2019 TdF, when Luke Rowe and Tony Martin were expelled from the race on stage 17 due to Martin swerving in-front of Rowe, followed by Rowe placing his hands on the German.
Nationality: British
Date of birth: March 10, 1990
Height: 185cm
Weight: 72kg
Team: Team Ineos
Twitter: @LukeRowe1990
Rowe started 2017 strongly, taking his first win since 2012 on stage two of the Herald Sun Tour. This was followed by a solid show on the opening weekend of the cobbled classics, with sixth in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and third in Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne. He also gained the noble title of 'lanterne rouge', given to the last finishing rider at the Tour de France. Luckily, teammate Froome finished in polar opposite first position.
Alongside his commitments as a professional riders, Rowe wrote a weekly column for Cycling Weekly magazine, hosts a podcast with Geraint Thomas and enjoys watching ice hockey in his spare time.
Latest
'Chapeau to the whole peloton minus Astana,' says Luke Rowe after chaotic Tour de France 2020 stage one
Riders have described the stage one roads as 'like ice' on a day where crashes dominated the action
-
These are the British riders to look out for at the Tour de France 2020
This year’s Tour de France will certainly be missing some of the biggest British names, but there are still some UK riders that will be worth keeping in mind during the race.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Luke Rowe donates bike after thieves steal NHS doctor’s bike from outside hospital
Luke Rowe has stepped in to help an NHS doctor after thieves stole his bike while he was working in the intensive care unit.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Luke Rowe signs long-term extension with Team Ineos
Luke Rowe has signed a long-term contract extension with Team Ineos, allowing him to continue supporting the young riders in the squad like Egan Bernal.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Team Ineos looking into appeal after Luke Rowe kicked off Tour de France 2019
Team Ineos say they hope to appeal the decision to throw Luke Rowe out of the Tour de France.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Luke Rowe: I feel like I’ve let the team and myself down
Luke Rowe said he feels like he has let his team and himself down after being thrown off the Tour de France.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Luke Rowe and Tony Martin kicked out of Tour de France after altercation on stage 17
Luke Rowe and Tony Martin have both been kicked off the Tour de France after an altercation on stage 17.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Geraint Thomas: Returning to Tour de France as champion is a 'much more intense' experience
The defending Tour champion says the biggest change is he now gets asked many more questions, especially in the absence of Chris Froome
By Jonny Long •
-
‘We’re all ready and hungry’: Luke Rowe looks ahead to Tour de France 2019 as Team Ineos target fifth consecutive victory
Luke Rowe has become a stalwart of the Tour de France peloton over the last four years, relishing his position as the Team Ineos road captain
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'People will say Chris Froome's career is over but he will prove them all wrong'
Rowe has described the four-time Tour de France winner as 'a pitbull who will never back down'
By Jonny Long •