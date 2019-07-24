Luke Rowe and Tony Martin kicked out of Tour de France after altercation on stage 17

Luke Rowe and Tony Martin have both been kicked off the Tour de France after an altercation on stage 17.

Jumbo-Visma workhorse Martin was filmed swerving in front of the Welshman, almost causing Rowe to fall in the final of the run to Gap.

Rowe played down the moment after the stage, saying that tensions often fray deep into the three-week race.

But race commissaries announced at around 6.30pm after the stage that both riders would be sent home.

He said: “I don’t know how many Tours de France you’ve ridden but it does get a bit tense at times, but at the end of the day you’ve got to have broad shoulders and it’s no problem.

“We rode the last 10km of the stage talking to each other.

“We’re both doing the same job. It was nothing really. I rolled over the line with him, we shook hands.

“We just got in each other’s way. That’s bike racing.”

UCI commissaires reviewed the footage of the incident after the stage with Team Ineos boss Sir Dave Brailsford and sports director Nicolas Portal.

It is not clear why Rowe was also kicked off the race. Both riders have been removed from the results

The incident was witnessed by race leader Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step), who said he tried to defuse the situation.

Alaphilippe said: “There was a lot of tension in the peloton with everyone wanting to be well place. It was nervous. I think people were worried someone was going to attack.

“I just tried to calm the situation. There was no need to take risks.”

TV cameras captured the moment that Martin veered towards Rowe at the front of the bunch, forcing him to the right of the road.

Rowe’s front wheel skips as he moves out of the way towards the fans stood at the edge of the race.

There was no action in the general classification race back in the peloton, as Matteo Trentin rode away from a 30-rider breakaway to claim the stage honours.

Rowe and Martin crossed the line in the bunch 20 minutes behind the winner, with their respective team leaders, Geraint Thomas and Steven Kruijswijk also finishing safely.

After the stage, Thomas said: “[Rowe] got me in a good position and then he sat up so, I don’t know, they probably rolled in together because both jobs would have been finished then.

“It’s the same all the time. Luke, Tony Martin, Erviti, Movistar, other guys and other teams, they all do the same job, they’ve got to get their leaders into a good position. So they always end up jostling for position. That’s always happening. It was nothing crazy really.”