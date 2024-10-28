'I never thought I'd really leave the team': Luke Rowe opens up on his reasons for departing Ineos Grenadiers

Welsh road captain is heading to Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale to become a sports director

Luke Rowe at the start of Milan-San Remo
(Image credit: SWPix.com/Zac Williams)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Luke Rowe has said that he never thought he would leave Ineos Grenadiers, as he opened up for the first time about his looming move to Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale.

The Welshman spent his entire pro career at Team Sky, which became Ineos Grenadiers, after he joined in 2012, but will move to French squad Decathlon as a sports director as he hangs up his wheels.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

Latest
You might also like