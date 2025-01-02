'Sometimes simple is brilliant' - Joe Baker's Gear of the Year 2024

For me, Gear of the Year isn’t just about the products that performed exceptionally well or earned high star ratings over the past 12 months. It’s about the gear that stood out, stuck with me, and made a real personal impact - whether by changing my habits or simply becoming a regular part of my rides.

This year’s picks fall into the same two categories: products so good I couldn’t stop using them and products so brilliant they solved problems I didn’t even realize I had. Whether it was a perfectly designed bike that spared my knees or a lightweight jacket that made café stops even more enjoyable, these are the pieces of kit that defined my 2024.

New Canyon Aeroad CFR

I fell in love with the new Canyon Aeroad almost instantly - or, to be precise, around slide 8 of its PowerPoint presentation at the launch event. That’s when I noticed every bolt on the bike was T25, and a T25 key was integrated into the thru-axle. Why did this detail win me over?

Such a simple, yet brilliant addition to modern road bikes, which are becoming trickier to service every year. (Image credit: Canyon)

Just weeks earlier, while riding the Canyon Ultimate, I foolishly left the comfort of my house without the essential provision of a multitool. Mid-ride, the seat post slipped, leaving me to awkwardly finish the remaining 40 km in riding the equivalent of my 12-year-old self’s bike. Since the Aeroad's launch, I can’t help but imagine how much kinder that ride would have been to my knees - and my pride - had I been on this thoughtfully designed bike. Of course, it rides exceptionally well too, which is essential, but the fact that Canyon prioritized something so genuinely useful, is very commendable indeed.

MAAP Flow Insulated Jacket

(Image credit: Future (Joe Baker))

Once a full-time athlete, I’ve swapped hard training for café stops and plenty of cake - and I think it’s a better life, honestly. The Maap Flow Insulated Jacket suits this perfectly: thin enough to pack into a pocket yet warm when needed. It’s café-ready and, in my eyes, made just for me.

Truly packable, and pretty warm too (Image credit: Future (Joe Baker))

A packable jacket such as this will forever be one of my favourite types of jacket, purely from a versatility standpoint. A top layer in the deeper winter, or simply a windbreaker for the cafe in the warmer seasons, jackets like this one are something I will never not have in my wardrobe. The slightly more relaxed fit of the Flow Insulated jacket has allowed me to use it in a whole load of scenarios, including as a top layer for running of recent!

Insta 360 X4

Action cameras are incredible tools for capturing life’s most thrilling moments - whether it’s exhilarating descents in Mallorca or stunning vistas in the Dolomites. However, my biggest frustration has always been setup and framing. The Insta360 X4 solves this effortlessly. Unlike traditional cameras, it requires no precise positioning. Mount it on a Garmin, helmet, or backpack, and it records everything in 360°.

Strong mounts, great stabilization and easy to use editing software are just some of the reasons I love the Insta360 X4 - full review coming very very soon... (Image credit: Future (Joe Baker))

Gone are the days of disappointment from poorly framed footage after skiing or cycling. The companion app makes editing a breeze, allowing you to extract perfect shots from any angle. For reliability, ease, and versatility, this device stands out as the ultimate action camera, letting you focus on the adventure while it takes care of the rest.

Albion Stowaway Musette

Now you might think a Musette may seem a little lacklustre to feature as one of the best products I have tested in the last twelve months, but sometimes, simple is just brilliant.

Enter the Albion Stowaway Musette.

Genuinely tiny, and made from strong stuff, I haven't managed to break the Stowaway yet. (Image credit: Albion)

The biggest bikepacking trip I ever did - Munich to Florence - taught me one thing: never over-pack. You’ll always need extra space for fresh food at the campsite. This small but mighty musette offers exactly that, weighing just 15 grams. It packs down to the size of a match box, and will store enough luggage for the essentials. All this means I have used this a large amount both on bike packing trips, and simply popping to the shops. It’s lightweight, practical, and an essential I’ve grown to love - even if it is a touch expensive for a musette.

CHPT 3 Transit 2.0

And lastly, the CHPT 3 Transit 2.0 shoes, which sadly, are also a tribute to the recently fallen brand.

Yep - both of these shoes used to have light colour swede on them... (Image credit: Future (Joe Baker))

The CHPT3 shoes are the first to truly rival the Adidas Velo Samba in years - and, honestly, they outperform them. While they may lack the Samba's iconic status, they excel in every other way: they look great, feel incredibly comfortable, and perform brilliantly on the bike. It’s truly a shame that this brand, backed of course by David Millar, has entered voluntary liquidation, if nothing else for these wonderful kicks.