'Sometimes simple is brilliant' - Joe Baker's Gear of the Year 2024

Beautiful but simple design, and features that really help the masses all helped make Joe Baker's 2024 more enjoyable on, and off the bike!

Canyon Aeroad new release
(Image credit: Canyon)
Joe Baker
By
published

For me, Gear of the Year isn’t just about the products that performed exceptionally well or earned high star ratings over the past 12 months. It’s about the gear that stood out, stuck with me, and made a real personal impact - whether by changing my habits or simply becoming a regular part of my rides.

This year’s picks fall into the same two categories: products so good I couldn’t stop using them and products so brilliant they solved problems I didn’t even realize I had. Whether it was a perfectly designed bike that spared my knees or a lightweight jacket that made café stops even more enjoyable, these are the pieces of kit that defined my 2024.

