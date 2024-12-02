CHPT3 cycling clothing brand founded by David Millar enters ‘voluntary liquidation’

Statement on the company’s website says Wilson Field limited handling firm’s liquidation

CHPT3 Transit 2.0 shoes
(Image credit: CHPT3)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Cycling clothing company CHPT3 has entered liquidation and immediately ceased trading.

The firm, founded by ex-pro David Millar, recently shared a short statement via its website confirming the company’s situation.

News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of prof